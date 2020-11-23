NSDL Payments Bank Joins Hands with HDFC ERGO to Offer Customised Insurance Solutions to Customers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company, India's leading private sector general insurance company, and NSDL Payments Bank Limited, Subsidiary of National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL), announced their partnership to offer a whole range of general insurance products to the bank's customers. This partnership aims to bring together the deep distribution network of NSDL Payments Bank and the strong innovation pipeline of HDFC ERGO to contribute towards financial inclusion in the country.

Insurance penetration continues to be low in India, but the current pandemic has accelerated its need; especially of health insurance. This association will enable the customers of NSDL Payments Bank to access comprehensive protection solutions under one roof and ensure complete financial security, thereby making it a boon for their customers. Also, customers will reap the benefits of sophisticated digital capabilities offered by NSDL Payments Bank and HDFC ERGO through self-service and assisted channels, thereby creating a one-stop-shop for all banking and financial services.

"We are excited to tie-up with NSDL Payments Bank and support their customers in availing our wide range of health insurance covers. We are confident that a seamless digital sales platform will provide a smooth buying experience to the bank customers. Through this partnership, HDFC ERGO is yet again enforcing our commitment of reaching out to customers and making our products available to all possible sections of the society," said Ankur Bahorey, President - Banccasurance, HDFC ERGO General Insurance.

"Investing in one's health has always been important but this realization has been amplified in the last 6 months. Our association with HDFC ERGO will help us move in the direction of offering a comprehensive product portfolio for our customers highlighting the importance of holistic health and wealth plans. Also, as more than 75 per cent of our base is below the age of 30, we are excited to introduce them to right asset allocation strategies from an early age. Towards that end our partnership with HFDC ERGO assumes a lot of significance and is an important milestone in our continued journey to offer wholesome solutions to our customers," said Ashutosh Singh, CEO, NSDL Payments Bank, while speaking on the partnership.

The association will further help HDFC ERGO build insurance awareness amongst the masses through NSDL Payments Bank's wide customer base. A digital-first payments bank, NSDL Payments Bank, will offer affordable and customized insurance solutions to its customers through NSDL Jiffy - mobile banking application.

HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company Ltd is a 51:49 joint venture between the Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC); India's premier Housing Finance Institution and ERGO Group AG; the primary insurance entity of the Munich Re Group of Germany. HDFC ERGO, the third-largest General Insurance provider in the private sector, offers the complete range of general insurance products including Motor, Health, Home, Agriculture, Travel, Credit, Cyber and Personal Accident in the retail space and Property, Marine, Engineering, Marine Cargo, Group Health and Liability Insurance in the corporate space.

Over the last few years, HDFC ERGO has constantly endeavoured to not just align itself to the evolving market needs, but instead be a pioneer in terms of its offerings. Having its ears to the ground has helped the Company create a stream of highly targeted new products and AI-based tools and technology. Be it unique insurance products, integrated customer service models, top-in-class claim process or a host of technologically innovative solutions, the Company has been able to delight its customers at every touch-point and every milestone.

With a wide distribution network and a 24x7 support team, the Company has been offering seamless customer service and innovative products to its customers.

Please log on to www.hdfcergo.com for more information on HDFC ERGO and the products and services offered by the Company.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)