Numbers Point and Webmoogle join hands to launch SimKard in India

New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI/SRV): Numbers Point, a well-known name in the VIP Numbers Industry has joined hands with Webmoogle to launch a unique start-up 'SimKard'. Recognizing the existing gaps and the constantly increasing demand in the segment, SimKard aims to cater to the large number of consumers in the VIP numbers industry.

Sharing his thoughts on the newly launched venture, Numbers Point founder Ankit Kumar said, "Over the last few years, the demand for VIP numbers have become extremely popular. Considering the rise in demand for fancy numbers, SimKard aims help individuals and brand in achieving their organizational goals as well as promotional needs. An easy-to-remember fancy number enhances the chances of receiving queries for a business. The industry has a huge potential as every business enterprise be it commercial, non-commercial, education industry, hospitality industry, medical care industry, real estate, or marketing industry, all need a good, fancy, and easy-to-remember number that sticks in the potential client's mind."

SimKard provides numbers of varied telecom company players that will be delivered at the user's doorstep. SimKard has opened new doors to people who want to purchase a new number in the comfort of their homes where representatives will visit the customer's address and take care of documentations and KYC formalities. SimKard will reduce the timeline for purchasing and activation of a new number and provide customers with choices to choose from plenty of numbers and their preferred telecom service providers with free delivery service to their addresses. SimKard's executives are well trained and experienced and believe to provide the best in the industry customer support right from the placement of an order to the final delivery of the sim card to the customer's doorstep.

Founded by Ankit Kumar, Numbers Point was incepted during the pandemic when constraints of social distancing and lockdown kept people at bay from going outside. The vulnerability was at its peak at that time, and several people started their businesses as a startup. During the pandemic, Numbers Point was challenged with numerous technical issues and Webmoogle, founded by Prashant Prashar assisted the brand with technical support and strengthened its operations.

Numbers Point has a huge client base today and it is expected that SimKard will climb the success ladder too with similar zeal and enthusiasm. SimKard is believed to be a revolutionary startup that will transform the Simcard Numbers Industry.

To know more, visit: (https://www.simkard.in)

