Nupur Recyclers Limited achieved turnover of Rs 163.17 cr with net profits of Rs 18.87 cr in FY 21-22

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Nupur Recyclers Limited, an established Company in Non-ferrous metal scrap recycling Industry, published its audited financial results for the Financial Year ending March 31, 2022.
During the FY 2021-22, company has achieved a top line of over Rs. 163.17 Cr. with Net Profits of Rs. 18.87 Cr.
Net profit after tax has increased from Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the FY 2020-21 to Rs. 18.87 Cr. for the FY 2021-22 as against the increase of turnover from Rs. 104.97 Cr. for the FY 2020-21 to Rs. 163.17 Cr. for the FY 2021-22, which displays mindful and efficient management of business while keeping the costs under control.
Financial Highlights - (Figures in Rs. Lakhs except EPS)
Rajesh Gupta, Founder and CEO, Nupur Recyclers was euphoric to share annual numbers for the FY 21-22, he said, "Financial Year 21-22 is a year of achievement as the company went for its maiden IPO. With a Y-o-Y growth of 88.62% in PAT margins, we are quite optimistic for current financial year growth. Our stakeholders and other partners in supply chain are our real strength and we shall continue to work harder for them."
Briefing on the company's future expansion plans during the current financial year, Gupta updated, "Company has already roped in Go Green Environment to constantly work towards developing an effective ESG framework compliant with BRSR (Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting) format. We are keenly looking forward to acquire Hydrometallurgy plant in order to extract zinc, copper, nickel etc. in an eco-friendly way. We are also looking forward to have a controlling stake in e-waste companies. Company is already under oath to keep the environment safe while taking care of stakeholders' interest."
Nupur Recyclers Limited is a well-established Company in non-ferrous metal scrap recycling industry having long experience in trading and processing/ manufacturing of non-ferrous metal scrap. Equity shares for NRL were listed on NSE Emerge platform on Dec 23, 2021.
For more information regarding NRL please visit the company's own website (http://www.nupurrecyclers.com).
This Press Release is prepared solely for information purposes and do not constitute any offer, recommendation or invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities, and shall not form the basis or be relied on in connection with any contract or binding commitment whatsoever. This Press Release may not be all inclusive and may not contain all of the information that you may consider material. Any liability in respect of the contents of, or any omission from, this Press Release is expressly excluded.
This story is provided by NewsVoir.
