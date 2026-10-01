PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 1: NuSummit, a leading global provider of AI-led cybersecurity, data, digital, and cloud transformation solutions across Capital Markets, Insurance, Banking, and Financial Services, today announced the appointment of Kunal Purohit as Managing Director and CEO. Anantharaman Sreenivasan (Ganesh), who led NuSummit through five years of growth, integration, and transformation, will transition from his current role as MD and CEO immediately and continue as an Executive Director on NuSummit's Board till 31st March 2027, supporting the leadership transition. Kunal brings more than two decades of experience in starting and scaling businesses around modern technologies. He has held leadership positions at Tech Mahindra and HCL Technologies, where he helped clients redesign business processes and deliver business outcomes using technologies such as cybersecurity, AI, cloud, and data. Entrepreneur India recognized him among the Top 25 Tech Trailblazers in India, and IIM Indore awarded him the Distinguished Alumni Award for his impact in AI. He also sits on the boards of several start-ups.

Varun Laul, Partner, Investcorp and Board Member, NuSummit, said, "We are delighted to welcome Kunal to lead NuSummit into its next phase of growth. Kunal brings deep expertise in next-generation technologies, such as cybersecurity, cloud engineering, and AI, which are core offerings for NuSummit. His deep experience scaling global technology businesses will help the company accelerate and deliver greater value to clients. We also thank Ganesh for his contributions to NuSummit in its early years as an independent company." Kunal Purohit said, "I am excited to join NuSummit at an important juncture for the company. There is a crucial convergence of AI, cybersecurity, data, and cloud emerging across the enterprise technology landscape, and NuSummit is well positioned to support clients through this transformation journey. We bring deep industry expertise and strong engineering capabilities across these modern technologies and create meaningful business value."

About NuSummit NuSummit is a global technology leader in AI-led cybersecurity and digital transformation, spanning applications, data, analytics, and cloud. With over two decades of experience, we serve 300+ clients worldwide, including 22 Fortune 500 companies, with core expertise in banking, insurance, and capital markets. Backed by Investcorp, a leading global alternative investment firm, NuSummit empowers organizations to orchestrate outcomes that help navigate the complex digital and cybersecurity landscape with confidence. For more information, visit www.nusummit.com. About Investcorp Investcorp is a global investment manager, specializing in alternative investments across private equity, real estate, credit, absolute return strategies, GP stakes, infrastructure, and insurance asset management. Since our inception in 1982, we have focused on generating attractive returns for our clients while creating long-term value in our investee companies and for our shareholders as a prudent and responsible investor.

Investcorp has 14 offices today across the US, Europe, the GCC, and Asia, including India, China, Japan, and Singapore. Currently, Investcorp Group has $64 billion of AUM in scale, including assets managed by third-party managers, and employs approximately 500 people from 40 countries globally across its offices. For further information, visit www.investcorp.com and follow us @Investcorp on LinkedIn, Instagram. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)