Nutricircle introduces nutrition based plant protein isolates

New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI/PNN): Nutricircle, an R & D and science-based company has introduced nutrition-based plant protein isolates at the 37th edition of AAHAR 2023 in New Delhi. Nutricircle is a BSE-listed nutraceuticals and science company, which works towards making nutrition more sustainable for consumers. With better protein profiles, the company ensures the quality of the raw materials and supply chain to provide a fair return to the farmers.

The R & D of these nutrition-based plant protein isolates is conducted at renowned institutions such as Plant Based Foods Industry Association, Nutri Hub, ICAR- Indian Institute of Millets Research, International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) and Ag Hub.

Nutricircle has introduced cereals, pulses, oil seeds and millets such as Quinoa, Bajra, Jowar, Moong Beans, Amaranth, Foxtail millet, Rajma and Horse gram, protein extracts that can be further used by nutraceutical companies to provide better protein-based products. The protein extracts of cereals, pulses, oil seeds and millets can be used in flour formulation, Nutraceuticals, Sports Nutrition, Beverages and Cosmetic Industry.

The objective of launching these products at AAHAR is to create awareness on the consumption of protein based products and reach out to nutraceuticals companies. "Considering the new age food selections, focused more on planet conscious and sustainable choices, and people opting for more nutritious and healthy foods and supplements, it is necessary for us as a company to introduce products that are in sync with this ongoing transformation", says Hitesh M Patel, Director, Nutricircle.

"The year 2023, is the International Year of the Millets declared by the United Nations, to promote the staple crop of India, millets, which has a number health benefits and nutrition attached to it. At Nutricircle, we aim to bring out the best quality isolated plant protein with the extracts", says Patel.

Nutricircle is a BSE Listed company based in Hyderabad, India. The company has created a strong niche for itself in its business of Nutraceuticals. It aims to encourage the rapidly evolving human race to opt for healthier and conscious consumption patterns for long-term positive impact.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)