Oakridge Junior Codefest 2022 introduces a brilliant league of smart new coders

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): The world of coding has been creating a new league of coding enthusiasts of all age groups, in recent years.
Inspired by the senior codefest, Oakridge International School, Bengaluru launched the 'Junior Codefest 2022' for Grade 4 and 5 students in Bangalore and beyond on the 18th and 19th of February, 2022.
This first-of-its-kind coding festival for the young coders had more than 130 participants from across the country, who were highly motivated and gave the best solutions through coding.
The prime objective of this event was to stimulate interest in coding and STEAM thereby promoting computational thinking and nurturing 21st-century skills.
Junior Codefest is one of Bangalore's biggest Primary students coding initiative where budding techies compete in around 6 themes (COVID-19, Technology for Education, Gaming and Entertainment, Sustainability Goals, Transportation & STEAM). The scale of success of this event can be measured from the words of wisdom from the students.
Students' reflections from Junior Codefest 2022
We were delighted to be a part of the Junior Codefest. We thoroughly enjoyed collaborating as a team that enhanced our social skills. Time did not matter since we explored various coding techniques. Each one of us advanced our learning in integrating new coding blocks. (The Krypton Coders - Winning team, Pro-Grammers, Aarjav Jain Grade V, Akhil Reddy Grade V, Aarav Gupta Grade IV, Sahiti Reddy Dulam IV, Kartikeya Nalam IV).
This was a very motivating event. We improved not just coding but collaborating and cooperating with each other. This improved our thinking and communication skills. Legendary Codebreakers - 2nd position-Pro-Grammers, Parineeth T Reddy PYP V, Ayaan Pal Grade V, Shruthi Rajkumar Grade IV, Hannah Williams Grade IV, Jyotsna Grade IV.
Team Red rockers said, "This event gave us an exposure to the good work of all the other teams too and taught us about healthy competition. Red Rockers, (Winners-Tech Booleans - Video and Animation - Kairav Gupta 4C, Atharva Sharma 4C, Megha Senthil 4C)."
Tech-Booleans team, represented by Aniruddh Padmanabhan succeeded in creating a beautiful animation video using Canva.
Oakridge International School introduced the Junior Codefest 2022 at the perfect time when students were waiting for such an opportunity, to display their passion for coding. Learners demonstrated excellent online collaboration skills and this platform gave immense opportunities for exhibiting their design and computational thinking.
Codefest is one perfect example where personalized learning matches the promise of global quality learning assurance by the school.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
