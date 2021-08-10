Olymp Trade launches Stock Price Trades

You would like to read
- OctaFX secures the 'Most Transparent Broker' award for 2020
- Air Pollution inside your car can be detrimental to your health: Reffair introduces a Reliable Solution
- Surya Concepts, a catering service providing gluten-free and vegan food
- Ghana opens trade desk in South India
- Bengaluru-based startup CrowdPouch disrupts preselling market and clocks INR 10 crore in transactions
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Founded in 2014, (https://bit.ly/3jDKeJX) Olymp Trade continues to strive to be the leading international online broker and build a community of successful traders.
It has been in the market of online trading for over 6 years and earned the trust of millions of traders worldwide. Olymp Trade is committed to providing transparent, reliable service, and paying close attention to client requests.
On evaluating suggestions and feedback from the client, Olymp Trade witnessed a demand for simple, straightforward, and new trading mechanics. Traders desired to experience a wide range of financial instruments offered under genuinely user-oriented terms. Respecting the recommendations of the users, the trading app introduced the Stock Price Trade service.
Stock Price Trades offers traders a choice of more than 60 stocks to trade which includes internationally famous corporate giants as well as public companies that represent very specific market sectors.
The newly announced service eliminated minimum trade amounts, and instead, replaced it with SPT unit price equals the underlying stock's price. The stock price range is very wide and allows any trader to find an SPT that matches their price targets.
There are no commissions charged for opening trades. Instead, traders have a Sale Success Fee they pay if only an SPT position is closed with a profit. Therefore, the financial side of the new mechanic is also designed in favor of traders.
Overall, Stock Price Trades is a truly user-oriented trade mechanic. It offers favorable conditions and is easy to use. It may be a primary trade mechanic for those who want to invest long-term in a relaxed manner. At the same time, it may very well complement other mechanics offered by Olymp Trade and serve as a diversification element.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor