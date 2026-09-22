PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22: Onward Technologies Limited (BSE: 517536) (NSE: ONWARDTEC), announced the renewal of a multi-year Managed Digital Services contract valued at approximately ₹44 Crore (Rupees Forty Four Crore) with one of the world's leading manufacturers of construction and mining equipment. The contract extends from August 2026 to August 2029 and represents a 72% increase in value over the previous engagement.

The engagement covers Managed Digital Services supporting the customer's global e-commerce and aftermarket business platforms. This includes application development and enhancement, cloud-native engineering, microservices architecture, API development, DevOps-enabled delivery, testing, deployment and integration services.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Jigar Mehta, Managing Director, Onward Technologies, said: