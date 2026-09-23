Adroit Industries IPO fully subscribed on Day 1; brokerages largely bullish

Adroit Industries’ ₹150.71-crore IPO was fully subscribed within the first two hours of opening for bidding on Wednesday, signalling strong early investor demand. The issue has also received largely positive views from brokerages, with analysts highlighting the company’s export-oriented business, strong margins and vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities, although they have flagged its high exposure to global auto demand and currency movements.

Brokerage view

Swastika

The brokerage assigned a ‘Neutral’ rating to the stock, noting that the company has a strong export-oriented business, but 95 per cent of product revenue from exports creates exposure to US demand, tariffs, currency movements and global auto cycles.

“May consider a small-to-moderate allocation for the medium-to-long term at the IPO price, but listing-gain seekers should remain cautious given valuation and export-related risks,” the brokerage noted.

Swastika noted that the company has a portfolio of over 5,000 SKUs, healthy financial performance, strong engineering and validation capabilities and a diversified international customer base. The brokerage also noted that the company has experienced promoters and management team. Established customer relationships and repeat business.

SBI Securities

The brokerage firm had a ‘subscribe’ rating on the company, noting that the company is a vertically integrated manufacturer of propeller shafts and precision torque-transmission components. Historically, the company has delivered healthy financial performance.

The brokerage further added that the planned deployment of fresh issue proceeds toward capacity expansion, along with subsidiary debt prepayment, will further enhance operational capabilities and provide interest cost savings. “At the upper price band of Rs 134, the issue is valued at an FY26 P/E multiple of 23.0 times on a post-issue basis, which is attractively priced given its superior margins, return metrics, and strong entry barriers,” it said.

IPO Details

Adroit Industries IPO is a book build issue of ₹150.71 crores. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 98.97 lakh shares aggregating to ₹132.62 crores and offer for sale of 13.50 lakh shares aggregating to ₹18.09 crores.

The bidding for the Adroit Industries IPO opened on September 23, 2026, and will close on September 25, 2026. The allotment is expected to be finalised on September 28, 2026.

The IPO has a price band of ₹126 to ₹134 per share. The lot size for an application is 111 shares, meaning retail investors need to invest a minimum of ₹14,874 for one lot, based on the upper end of the price band.

IPO bid details

Adroit Industries IPO subscribed 1.43 times. The public issue subscribed 2.20 times in the retail category, 0.00 times in QIB, and 1.57 times in the NII category by September 23, 2026, 11:44 AM

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