VMPL New Delhi [India], February 5: OPPO India is expanding its Reno15 Series with the launch of the OPPO Reno15c, designed to make the core Reno experience more accessible to a wider audience of travellers, creators and photography enthusiasts. Combining refined design, long-lasting endurance, and intelligent AI features, the Reno15c delivers the core strengths of the Reno series in a more accessible package. The Reno15c will be available for purchase in India starting 5 February 2026, in Afterglow Pink and Twilight Blue. At the heart of the Reno15c is a powerful 7000mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOCTM fast charging, paired with an immersive AMOLED display, reliable performance, and durability, as well as ColorOS 16, making it a dependable everyday companion for users constantly on the move.

Premium Design, Made More Accessible / Premium Design with a Slim, Lightweight Form The Reno15c features OPPO's industry-leading coral fleece-like skin-friendly velvet texture panel, offering a soft matte finish that feels smooth in hand while resisting fingerprints. Complementing this is OPPO's Dynamic Stellar Ring Design, where a square-ring camera layout creates a subtle halo effect as light moves across the surface, giving the phone a refined yet distinctive appearance. Slim and lightweight at 8.14mm and 195g, the Reno15c houses a 6.57-inch flat AMOLED display with narrow 1.67mm bezels, FHD+ resolution, 10-bit colour, and a 92.8% screen-to-body ratio for an immersive viewing experience. Intelligent brightness adjustment ensures comfort across various environments, with a default brightness of 600 nits and a peak brightness of up to 1400 nits.

The Twilight Blue variant draws inspiration from early nightfall and the galaxy, while Afterglow Pink reflects the soft blush of a sunset sky with hints of radiant colour, ensuring the phone stays stylish and dependable. Built for Everyday Durability / Strong, Reliable and Ready for Everyday Adventures Designed for real-world use, the Reno15c features OPPO's All-Round Armour Body, combining Sponge Bionic cushioning with an Aerospace-Grade Aluminium Frame to absorb shocks and protect internal components while maintaining a slim profile. With IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings, the device offers resistance to dust, water immersion, and high-pressure hot water, making it reliable across travel, outdoor, and daily scenarios.

Camera-First, Creator-Ready / Capture, Create and Share Staying true to the Reno DNA, photography and video remain central to the Reno15c experience. The Reno15c is equipped with a 50MP Ultra-Clear Main Camera, 8MP Ultra-Wide Camera, 2MP Macro Camera, and a 50MP Ultra-Wide Selfie Camera with a 100° field of view, ideal for group selfies and travel moments. OPPO's PureTone imaging delivers natural colours, balanced contrast, and lifelike results across lenses. For video creators, the Reno15c supports 4K HDR video recording at up to 60fps across front and main cameras, along with enhanced Ultra-Steady Video for smooth footage on the move. Users can switch seamlessly between front and rear cameras while recording, with consistent exposure and colour optimisation.

Advanced algorithms enhance low-light clarity, manage backlit scenes, and maintain stable skin tones, ideal for vlogs and people-focused content. Features such as Dual-View Video and Multi-Output Capture offer greater creative flexibility without interrupting recording. Video Editing 2.0 on the Reno15c enables quick on-device editing with trimming, speed controls, transitions, beat-synced edits, and high-quality exports, including high-frame-rate HDR video and motion photo support. Make Your Moments Popout For more playful creativity, features like Popout allow users to combine two to nine photos or Livephotos into dynamic compositions where subjects appear to step out of the frame. The result is expressive, scroll-stopping visuals that add depth and dimension, without the need for third-party editing apps.

Studio-Quality Edits, Made Easy The Reno15 Series introduces AI Editor 3.0, expanding OPPO's on-device creative toolkit. At its core is AI Portrait Glow, which intelligently analyses scenes and automatically applies the most suitable lighting style, whether it is Natural Light, Flash Light, Rim Light, or Studio Light, ensuring balanced and flattering portraits even in challenging conditions. The Reno15c also includes OPPO's familiar AI photography tools such as AI Recompose, AI Perfect Shot, AI Livephoto 2.0, AI Best Face, AI Unblur, AI Studio, AI Reflection Remover, and AI Eraser, allowing users to enhance, refine, and reframe moments effortlessly for share-ready results. Performance That Keeps Pace

Powered by the Snapdragon® 6 Gen 1 Mobile Platform, built on a 4nm process, the Reno15c delivers smoother multitasking, reliable gaming, and improved power efficiency, with 35% better CPU performance and 30% better GPU performance. AI HyperBoost 2.0 and AI LinkBoost 3.0 further enhance gameplay stability and network connectivity for seamless everyday performance. Charge Less. Do More. / Power for Long Days Engineered for long days and heavy use, the Reno15c's 7000mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC™ fast charging delivers reliable all-day performance. A 10-minute charge provides up to 5.4 hours of WhatsApp, 5.4 hours of YouTube, or 3.4 hours of Instagram usage, while a full charge from 0-100% takes approximately 64 minutes.

ColorOS 16: AI That Works for You with Google Gemini Running on ColorOS 16, the Reno15c offers a smoother, faster, and more intuitive experience, powered by the Trinity Engine, Luminous Rendering Engine, and Seamless Animation for fluid scrolling, app switching, and navigation. OPPO's AI features are organised within the OPPO AI Hub, including AI Mind Space to allow instant capture of on-screen content, AI Recorder to automatically generate summaries, AI Writer to assist with writing across Notes and social apps, and AI Portrait Glow to enhance low-light photos naturally. Deep integration with Google Gemini enables natural language commands to control everyday functions such as Settings, Calendar, and Clock.

Cross-device productivity is enhanced through O+ Connect and Screen Mirroring, while privacy is safeguarded via the OPPO AI Private Computing Cloud, powered by Google Cloud's confidential computing. Price and Availability The Reno15c is available at INR 34,999 for the 8GB + 256GB and INR 37,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. The OPPO Reno15 Series is available for purchase with exciting offers on Amazon, Flipkart, Mainline Retail Outlets and OPPO E-store. Offers*: - Get up to 10% Instant Cashback* on Credit Cards with select Bank Partners and on UPI transactions, - Avail up to 6 months no-cost EMI - Avail zero down payment schemes for up to 12 months from select financiers

