Orient Electric launches ChefSpecial range of kitchen appliances

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Orient Electric Limited, part of the diversified USD 2.4 billion CK Birla Group, has announced the launch of its new ChefSpecial range of kitchen appliances, starting with ChefSpecial 1200W mixer grinder and ChefSpecial 400W Nutri blender.

The range has been designed with a focus on three defining aspects of performance, convenience, and style.

While Orient ChefSpecial mixer grinder promises superior mixing and grinding experience and retains the authentic taste, textures, flavours without losing the nutrients, the ChefSpecial Nutri blender perfectly fit in with busy lifestyles offering users a quick and convenient solution to make scrumptious smoothies, juices, and more in a jiffy while retaining the essential micronutrients thus promising health benefits.

The launch is part of the company's plans to further strengthen its position in the kitchen appliances segment while also delivering great consumer experiences through differentiated products.

Salil Kappoor, Business Head, Home Appliances, Orient Electric Limited said, "We see a huge potential in the kitchen appliances business; therefore, we are continuously introducing new products with consumer-insight led designs and excellent value proposition. The busy lifestyles of today are driving consumers' quest for convenience, and they are looking for quality products that can save them time and allow them to multitask. Also, there is a clear shift towards healthy lifestyle choices. Driven by these insights, we are introducing our new ChefSpecial range of kitchen appliances with distinctive designs and user-centric features. Our ChefSpecial 1200W mixer grinder for example addresses the consumer need for finer mixing & grinding and faster processing along with enhanced safety features. The increasing customer acceptance of Orient kitchen appliances clearly reflects our commitment to product quality and innovation."

Orient ChefSpecial mixer grinder comes with a powerful 1200W copper motor with nickel coated stainless steel blades to deliver effortless mixing and grinding experience every time, be it sambhar masala, garam masala, turmeric, or chutneys. Other salient features include Flow breakers in jars to avoid lump formation, 3-speed control, and 3-Layer safety which includes shock-proof ABS body, overload protection, and lockable lids for handsfree operation. It comes with 5 years warranty on the motor and 2 years warranty on the product.

Orient ChefSpecial 400W Nutri blender on the other hand is a perfect kitchen companion for the health-conscious, featuring a powerful motor and sharp stainless-steel blades, it ensures super-fast operation and extracts micro-nutrients from fruits and vegetables, which are good for health.

It comes complete with 2 unbreakable polycarbonate jars which allow users to see the ingredients inside and control the mixing process to suit their liking. Other salient features include a sprinkler cap and storage lid for seasoning and storage needs, and 1.2 meters long cord wire.

Other than these two products, the company is also introducing ChefSpecial sandwich maker and 1200W Fabrifeel steam iron.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)