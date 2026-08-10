PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 10: Reinforcing its long-term commitment to Odisha's economic and urban growth, Oriom Group, originated in Jharsuguda and headquartered in Bhubaneswar, and one of Odisha's leading diversified industrial conglomerates, today announced the launch of Oriom Realty, its dedicated real estate vertical that will develop premium residential, retail, commercial, hospitality and mixed-use projects across Odisha to begin with Bhubaneswar and other emerging growth corridors in the State. The strategic foray into real estate marks a significant milestone in the Group's journey of21 years, building industrial capabilities across Steel and Power, Speciality Chemicals and Refractories. The Group believes that Odisha is entering into a transformative phase of infrastructure-led industrialization and urbanization, creating significant long-term opportunities for organised real estate.

Over the years, Oriom Group has evolved into a diversified industrial conglomerate led by Mr. Rajesh Agrawal - Founder and Director, Mr. Anil Kedia - Director and Mr. Deepak Agrawal-Director. The Group today has a workforce of over 3000 employees, and operations in multiple industrial facilities across eastern India. With its commitment to the development of Jharsuguda, the company facilitated the creation of four multi-storey residential developments in early 2007, providing the city with safe, modern, and high quality living spaces at a time of growing demand. Announcing the launch, Mr. Deepak Agrawal - Director, Oriom Group, said, "From last 21 years, Oriom Group has participated in building Odisha's industrial economy. Today, we believe the State is entering its next defining growth cycle where industrial development will naturally create demand for modern cities, vibrant communities and quality real estate. Oriom Realty is not merely a diversification; it is a strategic long-term commitment to participate in building the urban infrastructure of a stronger, more prosperous and aspirational Odisha."

He added, "Being 'built in Odisha and for Odisha' gives us a unique understanding of the State's aspirations. Our objective extends beyond constructing buildings. We aspire to create urban modern landmarks where families aspire to live and thrive, businesses choose to establish themselves and investors create enduring value." Mr. Rajesh Agrawal -Founder andDirector, Oriom Group, said, "The launch of Oriom Realty represents the natural progression of our enterprise. Having successfully built industrial assets across Steel and Power, Chemicals and Refractories with our engineering capability, financial discipline and project execution expertise. We see a compelling long-term opportunity emerging in Odisha as infrastructure investments, manufacturing expansion, rising incomes and urbanisation continue to drive demand for premium residential and commercial developments."

Mr. Anil Kedia, Director of Oriom Group said, "As Odisha strengthens its position as one of India's leading investment destinations, Oriom Realty will contribute by developing future-ready communities that will set the benchmark for modern living and embed world-class infrastructure." Oriom Group's expansion into real estate is underpinned by Odisha's strong macro-economic fundamentals. The State's long-term development roadmap, including Vision 2036 and Vision 2047, identifies urbanisation, industrial competitiveness, logistics and regional economic corridors as key growth drivers. At the same time, sustained investments in highways, airports, ports, rail connectivity and urban infrastructure are reshaping Odisha into one of India's fastest-growing investment destinations. Further, the smart city of Bhubaneswar is emerging as Eastern India's knowledge and investment capital.

Remarkably, with urbanisation currently at approximately 17%, the state aims to reach 40% by 2036 and 60% by 2047. To keep up with the pace, Oriom Group seeks to contribute beyond industrial development by creating sustainable communities, thoughtfully designed urban spaces, and long-term value for residents, businesses, and investors through Oriom Realty. Oriom Realty will leverage the institutional strength, engineering expertise and governance practices of its parent organization to develop thoughtfully planned residential communities, premium commercial assets, retail, hospitality and mixed-use developments that combine superior construction quality, sustainable design, modern technology, transparent and committed customer engagement. With Oriom Realty, the Group is extending its contribution from building Odisha's industries to building the cities that will power the state's next phase of economic growth.

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