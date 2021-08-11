Over 400 participants from 12 countries attended 2-day conference by SIA-India

New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Prakasha Rao, Director, SIPO; ISRO HQ suggested that 'Sia-India' should create a portal for listing capabilities of Indian Industry in the field of design, development, manufacturing and investment community to facilitate interaction between Govt and young start-ups and SatCom industry.

'SatCom Emerging trends: Post reform era' a 2 day conference by SIA-India was attended by 48 speakers from over 12 countries with active participation of 400+ participants over 2 days.

The virtual event saw the leading luminaries and eminent speakers discussing the future role of Satellite industry especially in the context of India. Supported by ISRO the objective of this conference was to provide a platform to various stakeholders to come together and address the critical issues and challenges faced by the Satellite industry.

In his opening remark, Dr Subba Rao Pavuluri, President-Sia-India & CMD - Ananth Technologies Ltd. outlined the importance and future prospect of space technology especially the Indian Satcom ecosystem. According to Dr Rao, over 500 firms engaged in space technologies will benefit from these reforms.

Thomas Choi, Founder CEO - Airspace IX and Founder CEO - Speedcast Limited mentioned, "India should focus more on developing systems which are not expensive." In his special address, R Umamaheshwaran, Scientific Secretary, ISRO (Guest of Honour) talked about the fantastic growth of the SatCom industry in India in the last 40 years which has drastically affected the lives of the common people.

He further said, "Space has the opportunity to play a complementary role for development and growth."

Dr AS Kiran Kumar, Former Chairman ISRO & Secretary, Department of Space emphasized on the larger participation of private and global players in this field to fulfil the need and demand for Satcom Industry overall growth in India.

"In a country with 57 per cent rural India is unconnected, satellites will play a pivotal role in bridging the digital divide. SIA-India's emphasis is to play an important role in facilitating a regulatory and policy framework to make this happen," Anil Prakash, Director General, Satcom Industry Association.

Day 2 of the event saw eminent speakers deliberate on the participation of the private sector in the SatCom industry. 'Space Startups connecting to International markets with emerging business Models' was also a subject for the discussion.

This well timed conference is expected to help create a bridge between the government and the industry bodies to understand the importance of the space economy as the next big leap towards making India a global superpower.

SIA-India is a non-profit association created to represent the interests of the communication satellite ecosystem in India. As a vibrant body, SIA-India represents satellite operators, satellite systems, launch vehicles and ground and terminal equipment manufacturers and application solutions providers to the Government, Regulators, Policymakers, and domestic and international standards bodies. As the apex representative body for the satellite communications ecosystem, we aim to present the industry's interest to the highest Government levels for policy-making and regulatory and licensing matters.

A unified voice for Satellite Communication Industry in India Website: (https://www.sia-india.com/) .

