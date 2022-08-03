Panjab University Chandigarh Alumni Association (PUCAA) launched

New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Panjab University Chandigarh Alumni Association (PUCAA) was launched at New Delhi's Constitution Club of India amid much fanfare was sponsored Yhataw, a realty company. The stellar evening was presided over by Chief Guest, Dr Anmol Rattan Singh Siddhu, Former Advocate General, Panjab, and saw Guests of Honour, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Member of Parliament, and Vineet Nanda, Chairman, Regional Urban Infra Committee at FICCI grace the occasion with their presence. Vikramjeet Singh Sahani, Member of Parliament; Maninder Bains, Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam; and Sheel Vardhan Singh, Director General, CISF, were other notable dignitaries present on the occasion.

The recently launched PUCAA will provide a dedicated forum for university alumni to network and coordinate efforts for the betterment of their alma mater in the perceivable future. The website and a dedicated directory of PUCAA were also launched during the event.

Welcoming the guests Vineet Nanda, Chairman, Regional Urban Infra Committee at FICCI and Director Sales and Marketing, Krisumi Corporation said, "PUCCA has been established with the aim of strengthening and deepening the relationship amongst the alumni of all the colleges affiliated with Panjab University Chandigarh. PUCAA is the brainchild of Rajeev Pratap Rudy, Honourable Member of Parliament and an alumnus of Government College Chandigarh and Department of law, Panjab University. The alumni association intends to give back to society and our alma mater in particular. Recognising the hurdles, some bright students may face, the Alumni Association's core mission is to give wings to the dreams of such bright students whom destiny hasn't supported."

Following a rousing round of applause from the attendees, the alumni association marked its first election proceedings, followed by the announcement and felicitation of all its office bearers. Dr Anmol Rattan Singh Siddhu, Former Advocate General, Panjab, was elected as the Chairman, Rajeev Pratap Rudy, Honourable Member of Parliament, as the Co-Chairman, Ravinder Singh Sheoran as the President, Surender Deswal as the Vice President, Vineet Nanda as the Treasurer; Dharamveer Singh as the Joint Secretary; and Parull Mahaajan as the Secretary.

This was followed by Maninder Bains, Additional Chief Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, also addressing the attendees. In his address, Maninder Bains, Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam, "Our university has produced leaders in every field of human endeavour. When we all meet, we cut across generations and batches. It is the role of the alumni association to take the university forward and give back to our alma mater. We cannot forget the times we have spent on our campus and the role that the university has played in shaping who we are today. I congratulate all the office bearers today, let us take our university ahead."

Sheel Vardhan Singh, Director General, CISF, said, "The word alumni evokes very strong emotions in all of us. The word takes you back to those carefree days of college. Our institution has given so much, what we are today is only because of our university. Through this platform, we must think of ways in which we can give back to the institution and to society as well."

The next highlight of the evening saw Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Member of Parliament, address the event as he said, "The one unique and best thing about Panjab University and the state of Panjab is that it welcomes and accepts everyone with open arms. When I look back, I think that it was such an extraordinary thing that a boy from Bihar who came to study at Panjab University got elected in the university's elections as the President. That is the power of the university. Let us all unite and take this alumni association forward and also take our university ahead. Let us come forward and support the students of Panjab University who are in need and shape their future."

This was followed by Anmol Rattan Singh Siddhu being welcomed on stage he said, "I congratulate all the office bearers today, thanks to everyone for taking out time and joining us for the inaugural meet of PUCCA. There is nothing greater than education, it is the education given by our university that has changed our lives. Let us all come forward to help the students of our university and contribute our bit for the welfare of this alumni association and our university."

The President-elect, Ravinder Singh, announced that the core objective of the association is to support the students of Panjab University who are in need. He also mentioned that the next meet is being planned in Chandigarh. Concluding an evening graced by a plethora of esteemed luminaries, Ravinder Singh gave the Vote of Thanks, bringing the inaugural PUCAA event to a splendid close, followed by a resounding round of applause from all gathered at the Constitution Club of India.

The Panjab University (PU), which is one of the oldest universities in India, i.e., established in 1882 (initiated in Lahore in Pakistan and now functioning from Chandigarh in India), has a long tradition of pursuing excellence in teaching and research in all spheres. In independent India, Panjab University, with its campus at Chandigarh, has nearly two hundred colleges in Punjab state and Chandigarh U.T. and has served various societal needs with distinction. The glorious traditions of the university established during the period of more than 140 years of its long service to the nation since its inception are a source of inspiration for the present generation. By virtue of its history, experience, achievements, and philosophy, Panjab University has a national character and it enjoys an international stature of producing excellent alumni for the country and for the globe.

