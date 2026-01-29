VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 29: Chennai-based fintech firm Paysharp has secured the Reserve Bank of India's Payment Aggregator-Physical (PA-P) licence on 21 January 2026, marking a key milestone in the company's regulatory journey. Earlier, in August 2024, the company had obtained the RBI's Payment Aggregator-Online (PA-O) licence.

With both licences in place, Paysharp is authorised to provide end-to-end payment acceptance services across online and offline channels. The dual approval enables the company to offer a single, compliant platform for digital payment acceptance across in-store, on-the-go and online use cases, in line with RBI regulatory and security requirements.

Paysharp follows a flat-pricing model for merchants, offering an alternative to the percentagebased pricing structure prevalent in the payments industry. The company serves merchants across sectors including government, B2B enterprises, NBFCs and e-commerce.