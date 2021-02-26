PGDM Course at SKIPS aspires to fulfil Corporate Workforce Requirements in India

New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI/Digpu): The 21st Century has seen a technological boom with the world literally shrinking into our mobile phones and everything ranging from food to education fitting within the palm of our hand.

This means that the economy of the whole world has seen rapid growth and India is one of the fastest-growing economies. The founders of St. Kabir Institute of Professional Studies (SKIPS) foresaw this growth will lead to a demand for individuals with a whole new set of skills that go beyond a management degree.

The Post-Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) of SKIPS was structured keeping in mind the new demands of the industries. Looking at the persistent economic growth of Gujarat and the inherent understanding of business among its population, the course aims at developing professionalism among its students, making them assets for their future organizations.

For this purpose, SKIPS is of the view that Management education should go beyond the traditional MBA curriculum, which is becoming less relevant to meet the demands of the modern age industries. The need of the hour is for greater focus on an industry ready program.

At SKIPS, an enabling environment is teamed with broad managerial vision, competent faculty and modern infrastructure that gives these graduates an edge over other professionals in the market. Although this sounds like a tall claim, the response that SKIPS students get during campus placement drives, stands witness to that.

The curriculum at SKIPS tries to integrate the best industry practices with contemporary theoretical developments to create a learning environment that is rich in both aspects. The experienced faculty of the institute makes this possible. The experienced faculty at SKIPS include people who are experienced in the field of research and have a vast exposure in the field of academics as well as the industry. Most faculties at SKIPS are PhDs and are experts in the teaching learning process. They attempt to develop their students as industry ready professionals through regular guidance. They are also excellent mentors for their students.

The PGDM program at SKIPS is supported by state-of-the-art infrastructure in terms of Classrooms, Computer Labs, Libraries and Auditorium. Along with these infrastructural facilities, there are indoor and outdoor sports facilities as well as a cafeteria to take care of the extra-curricular needs of the students.

