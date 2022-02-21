Polytrade bags the "Best Financial Institution of the Year" award presented by the Governor of Maharashtra at Raj Bhavan

You would like to read
- Serial Entrepreneur Sri Vamsi Andukuri named Most Prominent CTO in Blockchain Technology
- Leading Edtech firm Jaro Education witnesses boost in learner's base; aiming 2X growth
- CAFE PETER and Wasabi 15 announce the launch of Global Expansion Plans of Unique Casual and all Day Dine Concept
- Donatekart adopts Blockchain Technology; aims to bring transparency in distribution of meals in India
- Blockedge Technologies Inc. launches its 'Plug & Play' Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS) Platform for Automotive and Supply Chain Markets
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 21 (ANI/PNN): Polytrade finance, a Decentralized Trade finance platform backed by Blockchain technology, has been awarded the "Best Financial Institution of the Year" for supporting & empowering SMEs.
The esteemed award was presented to Piyush Gupta, Founder and CEO, Polytrade, by Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Hon'ble Governor of Maharashtra at Rajbhavan, in the presence of many prominent personalities. The Award ceremony was jointly convened by the SME Chamber of India & Maharashtra Industrial and Economic Development Association on February 13, 2022.
* Polytrade is committed to fulfilling the unmet demands of Rs.2,200 crore of working capital for SMEs in India
* Financed more than Rs. 3,700 crore worth of invoices since 2014
Polytrade was founded in 2014 by IIT-Bombay graduate Piyush Gupta to support Indian SMEs struggling for working capital for a myriad of reasons, including lack of understanding around some trade finance instruments, lack of collateral, high cost of borrowing, and exhaustion of credit limits.
Piyush Gupta, Founder & CEO, Polytrade, "We are honored to have been awarded the Best Financial Institution of the Year by the Hon'ble Governor of Maharashtra. I dedicate this award to every individual and institution who has been instrumental to the growth of SMEs across the country. This award will further drive us on our quest to transform the Trade Finance industry with new edge technology and empower the SMEs in India."
According to industry data, the unmet trade finance demand for SMEs in India is more than Rs. 2,200 crore. Polytrade has successfully financed over Rs. 3,700 crore worth of invoices since its inception in 2014, and their platform will significantly increase the availability of funds for SMEs.
Chandrakant Salunkhe, Founder & President, SME Chamber of India, "SMEs in India fight on many fronts with liquidity crisis being the prominent one. Polytrade platform gives a holistic solution to SMEs by providing easy access to working capital, thereby empowering the SME sector of India.
Our visionary Governor of Maharashtra, Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari, quoted while praising awardees for their outstanding contribution, "Keep working towards your dreams. I wish to see you all next year, receiving an award from the Hon'ble President of India."
Polytrade is a blockchain-based decentralized Trade finance protocol aiming to transform Receivables financing. It connects buyers, sellers, insurers, and investors for a seamless experience. Polytrade provides SME borrowers with access to low interest and swift financing. By onboarding on Polytrade, everybody gains as the platform bridges the gap in traditional receivable financing through blockchain technology. Polytrade aims to boost the business growth of SMEs where liquidity is not a hindrance.
Contact: Aditi Saini Email: aditi@polytrade.finance
Website - (https://polytrade.finance)
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor