HT Syndication New Delhi [India], April 15: Pocketful, the fast-growing discount brokerage backed by the 30-year legacy of the Pace Group, has appointed Prateek Singh as its new Chief Executive Officer, marking a significant step in the company's growth journey. The brand introduced this strategic leadership change to achieve its growth objectives while establishing itself as a major player in the changing investment market of India. Prateek Singh possesses 13 years of experience, which he has used to develop digital financial platforms through his work on customer acquisition, product development, and business growth initiatives. Before starting his work at Pocketful, he spent time at Bajaj Broking as Chief Growth Officer, where he helped the company develop its digital presence and improve its platform functionalities.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Sarvam Goel, Co-Founder of Pocketful said, "Prateek's appointment represents an essential milestone for Pocketful, which will help the company expand its operations and strengthen its position in the Indian investment market. His successful history of developing digital financial platforms, together with his focus on user experience, perfectly matches our organization's future objectives. Pocketful will achieve its next phase of growth through his guidance, which will create new technical innovations and improve our market value." At Pocketful, Prateek will lead the company's mission to create an accessible investment platform that enables all investors to use its services. The company delivers an investment process that customers can use without any kind of difficulty.

Commenting on his appointment, Prateek Singh, CEO, Pocketful, said, "I am truly excited to join Pocketful at such a pivotal stage of its growth journey. India's capital markets are witnessing remarkable momentum, with increasing retail participation and a growing shift towards digital investing. At Pocketful, we have a unique opportunity to simplify and reimagine the investing experience for a wider audience. I look forward to working closely with the team to drive innovation and enable more confident, informed participation in the markets." Pocketful offers zero brokerage on equity delivery trades, along with zero account opening charges and lifetime zero AMC fees, making it an attractive choice for retail investors. At the same time, the platform caters to active traders through advanced, institutional-grade tools built for speed, precision, and reliability.

The company also provides a Margin Trading Facility (MTF) starting at 5.99%* per annum, enabling greater flexibility for active participants. A key innovation is Pocketful GPT, a custom-trained intelligence layer that allows users to generate trade ideas, analyze portfolios, and execute trades within a unified interface. With its recent expansion into mutual funds, Pocketful is evolving into a comprehensive investment platform. Under Prateek Singh's leadership, the company is well-positioned to accelerate growth and capture a larger share of India's rapidly expanding investor base. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)