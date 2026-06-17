Bitcoin rout: What's driving sell-off; will token reclaim its peak in 2026?

Cryptocurrency markets remained under pressure in 2026, with Bitcoin—the flagship digital asset—extending its losses to nearly 24 per cent year-to-date and trading around the $66,500 level. The world’s largest cryptocurrency is now down about 47 per cent from its October 2025 peak of $126,198, while its market capitalisation has declined to roughly $1.5 trillion from nearly $2.5 trillion.

Analysts attribute the correction to a combination of macroeconomic uncertainty, tighter liquidity conditions, and a broader risk-off sentiment across global markets.

“Bitcoin's recent correction appears to be driven by a combination of macroeconomic uncertainty, tighter liquidity conditions, and broader risk-off sentiment across global markets. This has been compounded by sustained outflows from US spot Bitcoin ETFs, alongside delayed expectations around Fed rate cuts and a stronger dollar, which have kept risk appetite subdued. Periods of profit-taking and portfolio rebalancing following a strong rally have also added to near-term price pressure,” said John O’Loghlen, head of APAC at Coinbase.

Echoing a similar view, Sumit Gupta, Co-founder of CoinDCX, said: “Rising rate expectations, geopolitical tensions, and a broader risk-off environment have also weighed on nearly all asset classes, including equities, commodities, and digital assets.”

Bitcoin has historically undergone significant consolidation phases following major bull runs. Similar corrections were seen during the 2017–18 and 2021–22 cycles before the market resumed its longer-term growth trajectory. What is being witnessed now, Gupta said, appears consistent with that pattern.

Long-term growth intact

Despite the ongoing correction, analysts maintain that Bitcoin’s long-term trajectory remains supported by continued institutional participation, improving regulatory clarity, and growing integration of digital assets into mainstream financial markets.

“Predicting short-term price movements is inherently difficult, but Bitcoin's long-term outlook continues to be supported by growing institutional participation, regulatory progress, and the maturation of the broader digital asset ecosystem,” O’Loghlen said.

On potential catalysts for renewed momentum, analysts point to continued institutional adoption and improving market structure. Institutional participation remains a key driver of long-term growth, with digital asset inflows estimated at approximately $130 billion in 2025, reflecting sustained participation and allocation trends. Greater regulatory clarity across major markets is also expected to support broader institutional involvement and deepen market maturity, said the analysts.

The broader market backdrop, too, remains constructive. The global crypto market capitalisation surpassed $4 trillion for the first time in 2025, while trading activity and institutional engagement continued to expand. These developments, O’Loghlen said, suggest that digital assets are becoming increasingly integrated into mainstream financial markets rather than operating as a separate ecosystem.

While short-term volatility is likely to persist amid macro uncertainty and liquidity constraints, analysts said historical cycles suggest such consolidation phases often precede renewed upward momentum once sentiment stabilises.

Will Bitcoin reclaim its peak in 2026?

Analysts remain divided on Bitcoin's ability to reclaim its record high in 2026. While some expect a recovery driven by improving sentiment and institutional inflows, others remain cautious amid macroeconomic uncertainties. Harish Vatnani, head of trade at ZebPay, remains bullish on Bitcoin and believes the digital asset has the potential to scale fresh highs before the end of the year, provided market conditions remain supportive.

"The next phase of the rally is likely to be driven by renewed investor confidence, improving capital inflows, growing institutional participation, and Bitcoin's continued recognition as a long-term strategic asset," said Vatnani.

Nischal Shetty, Founder of WazirX, remains cautious and believes Bitcoin needs to cross the $75,000 mark for market sentiment to turn decisively bullish. A sustained recovery, he added, will likely depend on institutional capital returning to cryptocurrencies after the current phase of portfolio rebalancing.

"Greater regulatory clarity, continued adoption of Bitcoin investment products, and a more supportive macroeconomic environment could strengthen market sentiment. If these factors align, a move towards six-figure price levels cannot be ruled out. However, continued ETF outflows, an inability to sustain levels above $60,000, and the absence of any imminent indication of rate cuts could prevent Bitcoin from revisiting its record highs," said Shetty.