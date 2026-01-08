SMPL Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 8: Prayanvi, a heritage-inspired saree brand dedicated to India's traditional handwoven textiles, officially unveiled its website on Sunday, January 4, 2026, at Suryansh Hotels & Resorts, Bhubaneswar. The launch marks a significant milestone in the brand's journey of preserving India's rich weaving heritage while making authentic sarees accessible to modern women across the country. Founded by Shivashree, Prayanvi was born from a deep-rooted love for sarees -- not merely as garments, but as expressions of identity, culture, and womanhood. What began as a personal admiration for traditional drapes evolved into a purposeful mission to revive fading weaves and bring the stories of Indian artisans to the forefront.

Speaking about the brand, Shivashree said, "Every saree carries the heartbeat of the land it comes from and the artisan who weaves it. Prayanvi is my tribute to India's weaving legacy and to the skilled hands that keep our cultural traditions alive." Prayanvi travels across India to curate pure, traditional handwoven sarees directly from artisans and weaving clusters. The collections include iconic weaves such as Banarasi from Uttar Pradesh, Kanjeevaram from Tamil Nadu, Tussar from Bihar, and Patola from Gujarat. Each saree is handpicked for its authenticity, craftsmanship, and timeless elegance, ensuring honest representation of India's textile heritage. The name Prayanvi means "a graceful journey forward," reflecting the brand's philosophy of progress rooted in tradition. At its core, Prayanvi stands for cultural preservation, ethical sourcing, and empowering artisans, while offering sarees that carry history, emotion, and soul.

The website launch event was graced by several prominent personalities from Odisha's cultural and public life, including noted Ollywood celebrities Bhoomika Dash, Sivani Sangita, Debjani Deghuria, and actor-turned-politician Akash Das Nayak. With the launch of its digital platform, Prayanvi aims to expand its reach nationally and globally, connecting conscious consumers with India's authentic handloom traditions while continuing to support artisan communities across the country. Prayanvi is not just a saree brand -- it is a celebration of stories, craftsmanship, and a graceful journey forward, one weave at a time. About Prayanvi Prayanvi is a heritage saree brand that curates authentic handwoven sarees from across India. By working closely with artisans and traditional weaving communities, Prayanvi seeks to preserve India's textile legacy while offering timeless drapes for the modern woman.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)