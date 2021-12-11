Pritam Kagne to be seen in Subhash Ghai's next 'Vijeta' and '36 Farmhouse'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 11 (ANI/PNN): Pritam Kagne will be seen in 'Vijeta', a multi starer movie produced by veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai with Suresh Pai as a co-producer.

In the film, she is playing the character of Sunanda Gujar, an athlete. Pritam underwent training for almost two months to get the athlete body posture. "This was a very different kind of character in my career. The movie is releasing on December 10 across Maharashtra. I am dedicating the movie to all sportspersons who have won gold, silver and bronze medals for our nation." Interestingly Pritam will also be seen in the lead role of the Ghai's following '36 Farmhouse' too.

Pritam started her journey in the film industry with Malayalam films with a lead role in 'Mr. Bean' and later turned her attention to the Marathi movie industry. She won the hearts of the Marathi movie audience with her performance in movies like 'Halal', 'Navara Mazha Bhovara', 'Mansoon Football ', 'Ahilya' and 'Vajvuya Band Baja'. Out of these five movies, 'Halal', 'Ahilya' and Vajvuya Band Baja' are produced by National Award Winner Amol Laxman Kagne.

Pritam, who was earlier seen in the Hindi movie 31 October featuring Soha Ali Khan, is also excited for another Marathi thriller, 'Bali' starring Swapnil Joshi. Talking about her versatile journey in the different film industries, Pritam said, "Acting is my hobby; I am cultivating this art. I have acted in all three Marathi, Malayalam, Hindi, and the experience of working in these three different films was very different. I learned a lot of new things while acting in each language. I am fortunate to have had the opportunity to meet and work with several veteran artists."

After Vijeta, getting a lead role in Ghai's movie is like a dream come true for Pritam. Sharing more about the second movie with Subhash Ghai, Pritam added, "Working with two films for Subhash Ghai is a dream come true moment. While working on the sets, I learned a lot from Subhash Sir. Of course, the support of the audience is also valuable. They have played a vital role in my journey so far."

Pritam Kagne, who has established herself in Marathi, Malayalam and Hindi, has also won many accolades for her performance. To name a few, 'Sanskriti Kaladarpan Award for Best Debut, 'Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Best Promising Actress', 'Zee Talkies Comedy Award for Best Actress' and 'Sahyadri Cine Award for Best Actress'.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

