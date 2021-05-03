Prometheus School transitioned from IB PYP Candidate School to PYP authorised IB World School in its Second Year

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): The last year has been daunting for the educational industry where learning continuity has been key amidst the pandemic induced new normal.

Prometheus School in NCR, despite being a new school, has not only survived the odds but continues to rise above the challenges, backed by its mission to reimagine learning and relentless support from the school's fraternity including the students and parents.

The school has just received its PYP (Primary Years Program) IB authorization, which is a significant milestone in accelerating its journey ahead.

Mukesh Sharma, the School's Founding Chairman & Director, stated, "Prometheus has created an edge for itself from its inception, with a clear focus on individual student centric growth coupled with solid technology backing in aligning with the new age learning requirements. This focus enabled us seamlessly switch to the virtual learning modes, when COVID caught the world unawares. We are very excited that the school's potential along with our outcomes over the last 2 years, despite the pandemic, have not gotten unnoticed. The IB PYP authorization, that we have just received is a huge testimony to this. I extend my congratulations and gratitude to each and every member of the Prometheus family and look forward to marching together in this exciting journey ahead."

Aneesha Sahni, the Primary School Principal added, "The school's PYP authorization especially in the current otherwise gloomy pandemic times is an exciting news for all of us, bringing in a lot of cheer and positivity. Having received the authorization only adds up the responsibility for us and we will continue to strive and provide the best holistic education for our young learners. This does not mark the end of a journey but is just the beginning, to ensure Learning is Reimagined for the future generations."

Sonia Singh, the PYP Coordinator quoted, "As an IB World School, we are now a part of the global community of schools committed to developing knowledgeable, caring young people who will be ready to negotiate their futures successfully and make contributions resulting in a more harmonious and peaceful world."

Prometheus school is an authorised IB World School for the Primary Years Programme and a candidate school for the Middle years and Diploma programme that started operations in the academic year 2019-20 in the NCR area. Currently enrolled with over 200 students, the school is on a mission to reimagine learning, bringing in IB education to the masses, at affordable prices. The school, under the leadership of Mr. Mukesh Sharma, a serial entrepreneur and technologist, is enabled with the right combination of technology-powered state of art learning solutions and a sprawling campus that well serves the needs of curious learners and passionate teachers.

