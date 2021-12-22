Protean eGov Technologies (Formerly NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure) joins hands with Indian Academy of Pediatrics to transform Last-mile Healthcare

You would like to read
- Retail Visual Intelligence Leader Infilect onboards Naresh Sethi, Chairman of VST industries as their Chief Growth Evangelist
- NEET PG 2021 paper analysis: Expert says, "Test was moderate and scoring"
- Saga Music and YRF Digital released the song 'Sakhiyan' of Simar Sethi, ft. Surbhi Jyoti
- Amisha Sethi crowned as the winner of Prestige Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide 2021, Season 10
- PD Gupta Foundation lends support to the society, provides essentials to the needy
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): In its bid to enhance primary healthcare services for crores of Indians across the country, Protean (formerly NSDL e-Gov), India's leading e-governance institution, launched its healthcare solution 'Protean Clinic', along with the dIAP programme of the Indian Academy of Pediatrics.
The system will be offered to IAP's 35,000 member pediatricians and subsequently to all other OPD clinics, enabling early diagnosis, specialised treatment, and superior patient engagement capabilities to prevent, diagnose, treat and manage diseases better, both in-clinic and at-home.
OPD clinics using the system will be certified and promoted in their locations as Protean-certified SMART clinics, offering specialised services with the highest privacy and security standards. Protean intends to connect the network to the National Digital Health Mission of the Government of India, solving the country's lack of accurate and real-time epidemiology data, thus empowering healthcare policy and standards nationwide.
Crores of Indians suffer from late or incorrect diagnosis and treatment due to India's severe shortage of specialists and the lack of specialised services at OPD clinics. OPD clinics also cannot extend their reach to patients' homes.
There is a pressing need to make specialist capabilities available at OPD clinics for early diagnosis, local treatment, and timely referrals under specialist advice. Specialised services are also needed to prevent or manage lifestyle diseases and many chronic conditions. In addition, OPD clinics need patient outreach and high-tech medical devices to ensure timely detection and intervention even before the patient comes to the Clinic.
Protean Clinic enables doctors to engage with their patient community to maintain timely checks, detect red flags, intervene and diagnose early, and treat special conditions under specialist advice. The Clinics will also offer specialised assessment, preventive, and management services for chronic diseases.
Protean aims to equip tens of thousands of local health workers with high-tech devices using its captive network of over 44,000 locations. This will enable OPD clinics nationwide to offer at-home services for assisted telemedicine (remote physical examinations), wellness visits, rapid diagnostics, measurement, and monitoring. Essentially, the platform will extend the Clinic's services, beating boundaries and allowing the doctors to care beyond clinics.
Suresh Sethi, Managing Director and CEO, Protean, said, "Our country faces the task of rapidly upgrading its OPD clinic capabilities to diagnose early and treat locally under specialist advice and with specialised technology-enabled services. Our latest venture aims to provide better primary healthcare facilities to all Indians on the back of strong technology infrastructure. We are delighted to partner with the Indian Academy of Pediatrics and extend our state-of-the-art platform to all its doctors for better child healthcare."
The current, incoming, and immediate past presidents of IAP, Dr Piyush Gupta, Dr Remesh Kumar, and Dr Bakul Parekh, said, "There is a great need to expand specialist capacity nationwide and to enable general pediatric clinics with specialised services, diagnostic support, and high-tech diagnostic devices, thereby improving health outcomes for over 100 million children. We are glad to partner with Protean eGov in this programme for the children of India."
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor