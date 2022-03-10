ProTeen takes phygital career counselling to Tier-2, Tier-3 markets across India with the plan of launching 100+ career centres.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 10 (ANI/PR Newswire): ProTeen, an integrated digital career guidance platform, has expanded its footprints nationwide. With the launch of 15 new ProTeen powered career centres, the company has deepened its presence not only in metro cities but also in smaller towns and regions in its quest to bring accessible career counselling to all.

These physical career centres across tier 2 and 3 cities mark a major milestone in the company's expansion plans and ProTeen looks forward to continuing the momentum with a plan to launch upto 100 such career centres in the next 12 months.

ProTeen's presence spreads from the north to the south, and east to west. In the north, ProTeen has established franchises in Delhi, Srinagar in J & K; and multiple centres in Kolkata, West Bengal in the east. In the west, ProTeen's footprint can be found in Maharashtra, where a focused effort has led to 6 career centres spread across the state in Mumbai, Indapur, Nagpur, Jalgaon, Talegaon, and Daund. ProTeen's state-of-the-art career centres are also present in South India with centres opening in Tirupati and Guntur in Andhra Pradesh.

Commenting on the launch of the all-India centres, Paridhi Khaitan, Managing Director, ProTeen states, "While internet penetration and access to digital education and learning have increased over the past few years, there is still a wide gap in the accessibility of career counselling as a solution for students. To address this issue, we believe that a hybrid approach of pairing digital counselling with personalized guidance through physical centres is the best way to guide the students and also spread career awareness amongst students and their parents. This physical presence acts as a bridge to the digital career counselling world and also helps in attaining maximum outreach across all regions."

"A severe lack of career awareness is widespread in tier 2/3 cities. Traditionally, students from smaller cities and towns have had limited access to modern and lucrative careers. Due to the changes brought about by the pandemic like remote working, geographical boundary limitations have dissolved, and career opportunities have widened. With ProTeen's holistic and scientific approach to career guidance, we can not only expose students, but also their parents, to the realities of the 21st-century careers, and how they can capitalise on the existing opportunities," quoted Parvaiz Ahmed who heads the Srinagar centre.

S Kshirsagar who leads the Nagpur centre highlights the lack of career awareness in students even today. "Students end up restricting themselves to selecting a few options, unaware of the variety of careers available today. But due to ProTeen's integrated digital platform, we can now provide students with all the tools and skills they'll require to be successful today, as well as training our counsellors to keep up with the evolving career world."

P Edukondalu who runs ProTeen's franchise in Tirupati notes: "Students from tier 2 cities are no longer left behind in the race for remunerative careers. The modern career market can cater to every location, it is up to the students to grab such chances. ProTeen has recognised the crucial need for new-age counselling in such locations. Our partnership with ProTeen stemmed from the mutual understanding of guiding students to their dream careers, irrespective of their location or background. This hybrid approach of ProTeen's digital counselling combined with a local career centre provides students from a smaller city easy access to proper and quality career guidance."

The 21st-century career market can provide equal opportunities to students from tier 2 and 3 cities. Students from Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets require effective and smart career guidance now more than ever to survive. To address the lack of structured guidance in such locations, the ProTeen platform is now also available in major regional languages including Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil etc. By successfully adapting to the local needs of a region and pairing the digital platform with a physical centre, ProTeen provides increased and easy access to new-age career counselling irrespective of barriers like language and location. This hybrid, localised approach enables ProTeen to provide students all over the country with a scientific, holistic, and experiential approach to making smart career decisions in the 21st century.

ProTeen was envisioned and founded as an integrated digital platform to guide high school and college students with the awareness and skills they need to make smart academic and career choices for the 21st-Century. ProTeen is the essential first step towards becoming career ready. The platform includes Psychometric Assessment, Career Demos, Top Stream and Career Recommendations, Personalized Report & Analytics, Career Quizzes, One-on-one Career Counselling, and much more. The platform draws inspiration from the leading global body of research in cognitive psychology, development psychology, occupational themes, and most importantly, Gardner's Theory of Multiple Intelligences.

ProTeen's career centres are a growing network of centres in India that focus on integrated career guidance and development solutions, intending to establish over 1000 centres across major cities and other tier 2, 3 cities. These centres help build a pool of certified and trained counsellors across the country. ProTeen is looking to consistently expand its franchisee network to provide personalised new-age career counselling to millions of students, anytime, anywhere. ProTeen is also a part of NEAT 2.0, an initiative by the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), a Ministry of Education agency.

Photo: (https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1763897/Centre_Launch.jpg)

Photo: (https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1763896/Centre_2.jpg)

Photo: (https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1763898/Dadar_Centre.jpg)

Photo: (https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1763899/Indapur_Centre.jpg)

