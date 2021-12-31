PTC Network's PTC Play app is set to telecast Gurbani in full HD

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): This new year, the Ardas of millions worldwide, to watch Gurbani Kirtan from Sri Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, in full HD format, is getting fulfilled. PTC Play will now be airing the exclusive Gurbani Telecast from Sri Harmandir Sahib in full HD.

Revealing this great news, the Managing Director & President - PTC Network, Rabindra Narayan, said, "Waheguru has blessed us with another milestone. The exquisite telecast of Gurbani will now be available live in full HD to viewers worldwide. This was a long pending demand of devotees and we are grateful to Waheguru to have blessed us with this service."

The Gurbani telecast was started by Narayan and his team on November 1 in 1998. Subsequently it went live and is now also available in 360 degrees VR. Golden Temple is the only place on earth from where daily Live 360 degree Virtual Reality telecast happens.

Constantly endeavoring to spread the message of Gurus and their wisdom worldwide, PTC Network has been working tirelessly in bringing new technology and bringing the teachings of Sikhism to everyone worldwide.

PTC Play is available on Google play store, Apple app store and Amazon fire stick and offer its audience Latest Punjabi Songs, Punjabi Movies, Punjabi Web Series, Live Award Shows, Reality Shows, Punjabi Virsa, Punjabi Short Films, Kids Special Content and Live News Updates from India and abroad in English and Punjabi language in both Android and iOS.

With PTC Network's official app 'PTC Play', viewers get on-the-go access to LIVE telecast of Gurbani from Sri Harmandir Sahib, Amritsar and Sri Huzoor Sahib, Nanded, besides other Gurudwaras in India.

In short, 'PTC Play' is the one-stop solution for everything related to Punjab, Punjabi and Punjabiyat.

For more information, please visit (https://www.ptcplay.com).

To download PTC Play app from Google play store visit: (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ptcplayapp)

To download PTC Play app from Apple app store: (https://apps.apple.com/in/app/ptc-play/id1440258102)

