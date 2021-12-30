Pune-based Agritech Startup Bharat Krushi Seva came up with comprehensive solution to empower farmers

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bharat Krushi Seva is a Pune-based startup working with farmers from across India.

Bharat Krushi Seva believes on Digitizing the agriculture industry by integrating IOT implementation. They are one of the leading IT Company in the agricultural field providing the online platform for the farmer to opt the new technology.

Bharat Krushi Seva has a certified and skillful group of Domain Experts, Agriculture & Agribusiness Consultants, IT Professionals, Marketing Specialists having vast experience in their respective fields.

Sharayu Lande (Founder and CEO) and Hemant Dhole Patil (Co-founder and COO) belong to a farming background, having done farming, they relate to the problems faced by the farmers of India in terms of Low productivity, Unpredictable Climate Change, Uncertain Market Rates.

Sharayu Lande, Founder and CEO, Bharat Krushi Seva said that, "We were fortunate to receive good education & get placed in IT companies. Having 8 plus years of experience working with technology, helped us understand the power of data & technology and how technology can make a huge difference in the life of Indian farmers. With this initiative, in 2019 we started working with 1,000 farmers on building the algorithm of data analytics & our proof of concepts."

Hemant Dhole Patil, Co-founder and COO, Bharat Krushi Seva said that, "We are Building Bharat Krushi Seva which is an App-based platform for Farmers. Where farmers can increase their productivity using our cumulative set of services starting from Soil Testing, Personalized crop specific weather monitoring and alerting system, Personalized crop consultancy for early prediction of pest & diseases, credit services to buy the inputs & connectivity with bulk buyers for market linkage."

These Services are offered to farmers using Data Analytics & Remote sensing Technology.

The Best part about it is these consultancy schedule changes every day based on changing climatic conditions. This regime is completely a dynamic regime based on the measures of soil conditions, Water conditions & changing climatic conditions. They measure the 44 parameters of weather and accordingly an automated alert is generated depending upon the changing weather parameters.

Sharayu Lande, Founder and CEO, Bharat Krushi Seva said that, we have started our first Collection center near pune for the market linkage of farmers, currently running in pilot phase and also working on Kisan Credit in an exploratory phase.

Currently they have touched the lives of 40,000+ farmers of Maharashtra with 2 business tie ups for input companies with Nirmal Seeds & Zydex, 3 Business Tie Ups in output.

They have a Vision for the "Mass Adoption of Digital Agriculture", Where they Want to touch the lives of 5 Mn Farmers in the upcoming 5 years.

