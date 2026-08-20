VMPL Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 20: A study examining the expectations and unmet needs of cancer patients seeking Ayurved Rasayana therapy has received international academic recognition, with research from Pune-based Rasayu Cancer Clinic presented as a meeting abstract at ASCO Breakthrough 2026, an international oncology meeting cohosted by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) and the Singapore Society of Oncology (SSO). The study, titled "Expectations and unmet needs of cancer patients seeking Ayurved Rasayana therapy: A cross-sectional study from India," has been published as an abstract in the Journal of Clinical Oncology (JCO) as part of the 2026 ASCO Breakthrough meeting proceedings.

The JCO abstract records the study under the affiliation of Rasayu Cancer Clinic, Pune, India, and reports data from 3,351 patients with solid tumours who participated in the cross-sectional study between 2020 and 2025, before initiating Ayurveda therapy. The research examined why cancer patients sought Ayurved Rasayana therapy and their expectations and unmet needs during their cancer treatment journey. According to the published abstract, 51% of patients (1,728) cited improvement in quality of life as a reason for seeking Ayurveda, while 31% (1,050) reported seeking help in managing adverse reactions associated with conventional anticancer treatment. The study also found that 27.24% (916 patients) cited dissatisfaction with previous medical treatment as one of the reasons for seeking Ayurvedic care. In addition, 7.5% of patients sought care during the remission period or after surgery with an expectation of maximising disease-free survival.

The research highlighted gaps in patients' understanding of their disease and treatment expectations. Around 31% of patients gave an incorrect response when asked about their current cancer stage, while approximately 22% (760 patients) expected a cure. The published abstract notes that the proportion expecting a cure did not differ significantly between patients with early- and advanced-stage disease. The researchers said the findings underline the importance of structured patient education and clear communication regarding diagnosis, treatment options, prognosis and expected outcomes. Vaidya Yogesh Bendale, founder of Rasayu Cancer Clinic, said that cancer care involves considerations beyond disease management, including quality of life, treatment-related adverse effects and appropriate patient guidance.

The researchers said the findings may contribute to a better understanding of the expectations and unmet needs of Indian cancer patients seeking Ayurvedic care and highlight the need for continued evidence-based research and informed discussions around integrative approaches to cancer care. The study does not evaluate the clinical effectiveness or curative efficacy of Ayurveda in treating cancer; rather, it focuses on patients' expectations, motivations and unmet needs while seeking Ayurved Rasayana therapy. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)