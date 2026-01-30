Pune-based DATASMITH AI Announces Strategic MoU with TCS Pace, Netherlands; Introduces TenderGenie for Human-Centric Tender and RFP Decision Intelligence

PNN Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 30: DATASMITH AI, a Pune-based enterprise AI company, has announced a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with TCS Pace, Netherlands, alongside the introduction of TenderGenie, its outcome-driven Tender & RFP decision intelligence platform enabling enterprise memory and knowledge continuation, and domain-specific data-extraction and workflow solution for enterprises. The collaboration reflects a shared intent to advance AI-enabled tender and RFP intelligence and reimagine enterprise document and decision workflows, combining focused product innovation with a strong global co-creation ecosystem. A Critical Enterprise Challenge In industries such as oil & gas equipment manufacturing, EPC, infrastructure, and real estate construction, significant value is often lost even before project execution begins. These losses are typically driven by:

- Bidding on the wrong opportunities - Missed compliance and contractual obligations - Under-scoped requirements and overlooked clauses - Inconsistent bid decisions across teams - Loss of organisational knowledge between tenders With tender and RFP documents frequently spanning thousands of pages, consistently identifying risk, scope, and value becomes difficult, resulting in missed opportunities, avoidable losses, and money left on the table. The TenderGenie Approach TenderGenie is an enterprise-grade Tender & RFP decision intelligence platform that processes thousands of pages of tender documents in minutes. It identifies compliance gaps, risks, deviations, and commercial obligations while applying past tender and execution intelligence to guide informed bid decisions. Unlike traditional document automation tools, TenderGenie focuses on decision readiness, enabling enterprises to choose the right opportunities and bid with confidence.

What TenderGenie Delivers Better Bid Decisions - Structured Go / No-Go recommendations - Clear visibility into compliance gaps and risks - Identification of deviations and scope mismatches -Confidence that bids are complete and defensible Enterprise Memory & Knowledge Continuity - Captures learnings from past tenders and executions - Prevents loss of institutional knowledge - Applies historical insights to future bids Opportunity Loss & Revenue Leakage Control - Flags ambiguous scope items - Highlights contractual clauses impacting value and margins - Reduces revenue and margin leakage across bidding cycles - Ensures enterprises do not leave money on the table Measured Impact Enterprises adopting TenderGenie have reported: - 60-70% faster bid cycles - Higher-quality bids with fewer misses - Improved throughput with the same team size

- Reduced rework, clarifications, and downstream surprises Leadership Perspective "Tender teams often spend days navigating fragmented documents, hidden requirements, and tight timelines. With TenderGenie, we're using agentic AI to turn that complexity into instant clarity, so teams can focus on judgment, strategy, and bidding on the right opportunities," said Kirti Bihade, Chief Executive Officer, DATASMITH AI. "TenderGenie is designed to empower human expertise. The platform handles heavy lifting, while professionals retain full control over decisions, accountability, and outcomes." TCS Pace Perspective "Integrating innovative platforms like TenderGenie into the TCS Pace ecosystem reinforces our commitment to co-creating solutions that help enterprises transform with speed and precision, said Lalit Karwa, Head of Tata Consultancy Services - TCS Pace Europe."

Strategic Collaboration DATASMITH AI has early customers in construction and oil and gas domains in India and with this strategic MoU with TCS Pace, Netherlands, we jointly advance AI-driven tender and RFP intelligence workflows and extend the offering to European markets. The collaboration brings together focused AI product innovation and a global co-creation ecosystem to accelerate real-world enterprise adoption and impact. The association strengthens DATASMITH AI's global presence and reinforces its commitment to building responsible, human-centric AI platforms that deliver measurable enterprise outcomes. About DATASMITH AI DATASMITH AI is an enterprise AI platform and product company focused on transforming complex, unstructured information into actionable decision intelligence. Its platforms leverage generative and agentic AI to enhance decision quality, productivity, and business outcomes across global enterprise workflows.

