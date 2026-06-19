VMPL New Delhi [India], June 18: In recent years, selling old smartphones online has become far more common among Indian consumers. Many users now upgrade their devices every couple of years, creating a growing market for buyback and refurbished smartphone platforms. A new entrant preparing to step into this space is Pune-based startup Recello, which is gearing up for its official launch in the coming days. Founded by Kabier Ranveersingh Thakur, Santosh Pandit Aiwale, and Mohan Shankar Rathod, the company is building a platform focused on smartphone buyback, resale, and refurbished devices. The founders say the goal is to make the process simpler and more transparent for customers who want to sell their phones without going through the usual uncertainty around pricing and verification.

Over the past few years, many platforms have helped organize India's fragmented resale market and introduced consumers to the idea of instant device buyback. At the same time, the growing size of the market has opened space for newer companies trying to build more localized and customer-focused operations. Recello believes many users still face common issues while selling old devices online. Customers often compare prices across multiple platforms, deal with last-minute deductions after pickup, or experience delays in payments and device evaluation. The startup says it wants to reduce that friction by building a process that feels more direct and predictable for users.

According to the founders, the platform is expected to provide instant price estimates, doorstep pickup, and faster payment processing after device checks are completed. The company is also planning to work on improving the overall resale experience for customers who may be selling a smartphone online for the first time. The founders said the idea behind Recello came from observing how rapidly smartphone upgrades have increased in India over the last few years. "People change phones more frequently now, but selling an old device still feels complicated for many users. We wanted to build a platform where the process feels simple, fair, and reliable," the founders said.

Apart from resale, the company also sees long-term potential in the refurbished smartphone segment. Demand for refurbished devices has increased among students, young professionals, and budget-conscious buyers looking for premium smartphones at lower prices. The founders also believe more consumers are becoming comfortable with refurbished electronics than they were a few years ago, especially when devices are properly tested and priced reasonably. For now, the company is taking things one step at a time. The founders say they want to first make sure the service works properly before thinking about wider expansion. Behind the scenes, the team is currently working on areas like phone inspections, pickup coordination, and pricing so the platform is ready before launch.

In the last few years, more people have started selling their old phones online instead of exchanging them locally. That shift has led to several companies entering the resale space, each trying to make the process quicker and easier for users. Recello is expected to begin operations with a focus on simple pricing, smoother pickups, and a hassle-free selling experience. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)