Purchase the latest LG refrigerators on the lowest EMIs starting Rs. 999 on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Bajaj Finserv EMI Store is offering a plethora of discounts, cashback offers and No Cost EMI plans on the latest LG fridges across categories and price ranges.
Customers can buy high-end LG refrigerators with the latest smart features on EMIs as low as Rs. 999. Shoppers can also avail of cashback vouchers worth up to Rs. 2,000 on their purchase.
Additionally, customers can choose from a wide range of LG fridges on the EMI Store - single door, double door, side-by-side, french door, and avail of No Cost EMI plans on the preferred model. It allows them to shop for the appliance without having to pay any interest on the EMI amount. The zero down payment provision is also available on select models.
Known for producing top-of-the-line appliances with the latest innovation and futuristic technology, LG is one of the most popular refrigerator brands globally. LG refrigerators are also equipped with a smart inverter compressor that helps conserve energy and minimizes electricity bills.
A few of the best-selling LG refrigerators available on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store include:
LG 360 L 2 Star Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator Dazzle Steel (GL-S402RDSY) on No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 3,330 and flat 16% off
LG 260 L 2 Star Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator Dazzle Steel (GL-N292DDSY.DDSZEBN) on No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 1,833 and flat 13% off
LG 270 L 3 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator Blue Charm (GL-B281BBCX) on No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 1,625 and flat 28% off
LG 190 L 4 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator Scarlet Plumeria (GL-D201ASPX) on No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 3,067 and zero down payment offer
LG 260 L 3 Star Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator Scarlet Charm (GL-T292RSCX) on No Cost EMI starting from Rs. 2,375 and flat 18% off
Shop for LG refrigerators on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store in 5 easy steps:
Step 1: Log on to the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store using the registered mobile number
Step 2: Choose the preferred LG fridge and select a convenient EMI repayment tenor
Step 3: At the payment page, add the delivery address and click on 'Generate OTP'
Step 4: Enter the OTP received on the registered mobile number and click on submit
Step 5: A confirmation of purchase will be sent, and the ordered item will be home-delivered
*Terms and Conditions apply.
