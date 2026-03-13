PRNewswire Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 13: QuantPower, the AI-enabled algorithmic trading platform developed by Wisdom Tree Ventures Pvt. Ltd., has received official Exchange approval under the CTCL (Computer-to-Computer Link) framework, marking a major regulatory milestone for the company and reinforcing its credibility in India's rapidly growing algorithmic trading market. The approval has been granted under the Algo Application category for F & O segment execution strategies, enabling automated trading strategies developed through QuantPower to connect securely with the exchange trading system through a compliant infrastructure. This milestone represents years of development and regulatory preparation by the QuantPower team to ensure the platform aligns with evolving algorithmic trading regulations in India.

Recognition and Industry Validation The exchange approval follows a series of industry recognitions for QuantPower and its parent company. In 2023, QuantPower was awarded 'Best Algo Trading Platform in India' at the Global Business Summit in New Delhi, presented by Sudhendu J. Sinha, Advisor to NITI Aayog, along with the Bollywood actress, Bhagyashree. In 2024, the platform received the 'Best Trading Platform in India' award for the second consecutive year, while Wisdom Tree Ventures Pvt. Ltd. was recognised as Top Fintech Company of the Year 2024 by Entrepreneur Media. Exchange-Approved Algo Infrastructure The approval confirms that QuantPower's automated trading system and decision-support infrastructure have been reviewed under the exchange's CTCL framework.

Key approved infrastructure details include: Algo Category: Execution Segment: F & O Algo User Category: Proprietary and Client Trading Connection Protocol: Direct Connection (Trimmed CTCL) Operating System: Linux-based infrastructure Vendor: In-house development by Wisdom Tree Ventures Pvt. Ltd. Approved Strategy: Iron Fly and other algorithmic strategies The automated risk management and algorithmic trading decision-support system powering the platform has been developed internally by Wisdom Tree Ventures Pvt. Ltd., highlighting the company's technology-first approach to fintech innovation. Leadership Perspective According to Deb Mukherjee, Founding Director and Group CEO of the Wisdom Group, the approval represents a critical step in building a trusted ecosystem for Indian traders. "Exchange approval is not merely a regulatory milestone; it reflects years of technological innovation and our commitment to building a transparent and trustworthy trading platform. Our vision has always been to empower every Indian trader with institutional-grade algorithmic trading tools," he said.

A Growing Ecosystem for Traders Since its founding in 2022 in Noida, QuantPower has evolved into a comprehensive trading ecosystem integrating advanced tools including: Strategy Builder for automated trading Algo Bots for execution Historical Backtesting engine Advanced Options analytics Real-time market scanners Signal-based trading tools These capabilities allow traders to design, test, and deploy systematic trading strategies with greater efficiency. With subscription plans starting at ₹299 per month, the platform aims to make professional-grade algorithmic trading accessible to retail traders while maintaining the sophistication required by experienced quantitative traders. Key Milestones 2022 - QuantPower founded by Deb Mukherjee under Wisdom Tree Ventures Pvt. Ltd. in Noida

2023 - Awarded Best Algo Trading Platform in India at Global Business Summit 2024 - Named Best Trading Platform in India for second consecutive year 2024 - India introduces updated regulatory framework for algorithmic trading 2026 - QuantPower receives official Exchange approval under CTCL framework The Road Ahead With the Exchange approval secured, QuantPower plans to expand its technology ecosystem by introducing enhanced AI-driven analytics, additional broker integrations, and educational initiatives designed to help traders adopt algorithmic trading strategies more effectively. The company believes that technology-driven trading will play a key role in the future of India's financial markets, enabling traders to make faster, data-driven decisions while maintaining regulatory compliance.

About QuantPower QuantPower is an AI-enabled algorithmic trading platform that allows traders to create, test, and automate trading strategies using advanced analytics and automation tools. For further details, please visit - https://quantpower.tech/best-algo-trading-platform-india/. About Wisdom Tree Ventures Pvt. Ltd. Wisdom Tree Ventures Pvt. Ltd. is a fintech company focused on building innovative platforms for trading technology, analytics, and financial services across India. For further details please visit wisdomtreeventures.com