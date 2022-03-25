Radancy welcomes Dr Sarah Ali as global economist

You would like to read
New York [US], March 25 (ANI/PR Newswire): Radancy, the global talent technology leader, is pleased to announce that Sarah Ali will be joining the organization as a Global Economist, Socioeconomic Trends. Ali will be leveraging macroeconomic data alongside Radancy's proprietary talent acquisition data to shed a unique perspective on employment trends to help our organization and customers think proactively.
Dr Ali is a respected educator with 10 years of teaching experience having taught at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, Washington University in St. Louis, and at United Arab Emirates University.
Most recently, Dr Ali served as the Lead Regional Economist for the Mid-America Regional Council in Kansas City, where, amongst other things, she served as an advisor to the regional Workforce Analytics Center in partnership with the Kauffman Foundation - a non-profit organization that funds programs that aim to educate and inspire entrepreneurship. In this role, Dr Ali helped regional business leaders understand the post-secondary education-to-job placement rate and the overall available talent pipeline. She also proudly developed a predictive model that identified the likelihood of loan denial for Kansas City residents using the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act (HMDA) data.
Previously, Dr Ali worked with the Greater Sacramento Economic Council where she was a leading expert on macro and micro level trends on labour analytics, as well as identifying workforce training gaps as part of the Workforce & Innovation Opportunity Act (WIOA).
"The challenges understanding and responding to Global Macroeconomic changes has made hiring and retaining employees an increasingly difficult process for global employers," said Todd Maycunich, Senior Vice President of Radancy Labs. "Providing education and global economic modeling and forecasting will help our employees, product teams, and customers look ahead with renewed confidence and understanding." Dr Sarah Ali adds: "I am very excited to join the Radancy team and look forward to leveraging economics in helping their clients better understand and solve their global talent acquisition challenges."
Radancy is the global talent technology leader intelligently solving the most critical challenges for employers and delivering results that strengthen their organizations. Our unified platform, augmented by rich data and deep industry expertise, is revolutionizing how employers attract and hire the talent they need.
