Radha TMT is hoping to go big with their exports after re-launching their production due to an increase in demand post-COVID-19 lockdown

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 8 (ANI/PNN): With the recent demand in growth for the steel world over post-COVID-19 lockdown, the steel industry is confident of a positive growth outlook.
This has given Radha TMT, the prestigious brand of Radha Smelters Pvt Ltd, an ambitious plan to work with including catering to exports of the company's specialty steel products like TMT bars, CRS bars, MS structures, specialist billets to name a few.
The company to cater to their growing product demand has also set up a sales office in Maharashtra to meet the burgeoning demand.
"We are hopeful of becoming a Pan-India player by 2025 owing to our state-of-the-art manufacturing capability as COVID has also increased demand for local players to cater to growing infrastructure demand under Atmanirbhar Bharat. Our commitment to strict adherence to the quality of our product and ability to execute it with finesse is what defines our core business ethics. With our long-standing legacy in delivering quality, we are today in a position to script the growth story of the country as we are involved in the construction of roads, bridges, buildings, railways, and other infrastructure projects both for government and key private players. I feel as a country if India wants to grow, we have to move from a tax break mentality to a production-linked incentive mentality. This pandemic and hereafter if we can go together we can grow together", said Akshat Saraf, Director Sales & Marketing- Radha TMT.
The company's continuous commitment to developing high-grade quality products through rigorous research and manufacturing has enabled it to also emerge as the key player in exports where the demand is steadily increasing and technological driven manufacturing by the company has been able to meet it.
The Group company, despite COVID-19 lockdown, is positive of annual growth amounting to Rs. 2000 crore and more as the demand for their products is rising not only in India but across the world.
