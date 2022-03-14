Railway Goods Warehouse Workers Survey Form of BRMGSU unveiled by Ministry of Labor and Ministry of Railways

New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI/PNN): Bharatiya Railways Mall Godam Shramik Union (BRMGSU) hosted a function for giving honour to the Ministry of Labour, Government of India at the Constitution Club of India in New Delhi on Saturday 12 March 2022.

The ceremony started at 12 noon.

The event was organized by BRMGSU President Parimal Kanti Mandal and General Secretary Vidyadhar Mallick, Chief Labour Commissioner (Centre) (CLC (C)) Ajay Kumar Samantray was present as the chief guest, as well as additional- Chief Labour Commissioner (Central), Deputy Chief Labour Commissioner (Central), Assistant Labour Commissioner (Central), Labour Enforcement Officer, Deputy Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) from New Delhi, Regional Labour Commissioner (Central) from Uttar Pradesh and Abhishek Dixit from Rail Board, Ministry of Railways had a dignified presence.

The Ministry of Labor of the Government of India has taken a very big step towards giving dignity to the Railway Mall Godam workers, by recognizing the inclusion of Railway Mall Godam workers in the e-shram portal under the Ministry of Labour, it is a big step. This recognition by the Ministry of Labor will be considered as a milestone in the advancement of Railway Mall Godam Workers. This ceremony is in honor of this great work of the Ministry of Labour. On this occasion, the President of BRMGSU, Parimal Kanti Mondal has presented Shawl and BRMGSU's Momento as gift on honor to the Chief Labour Commissioner (Central), Hon'ble Ajay Kumar Samantaray,

During the felicitation ceremony Ajay Kumar Samantray, R.G. Meena, Rimis Tiru, Niranjan Kumar along with all the officers present while addressing appreciated the work and efforts being done by Indian Railway Mall Godown Shramik Union and President Parimal Kanti Mandal Ji and conveyed their best wishes for the bright future of BRMGSU, And agreed on full cooperation for the upliftment of railway goods warehouse workers.

At end of the part of the event, all the guests present from the Ministry of Railways & Ministry of Labour & Employment at the event unveiled the Railway Mall Godam Workers Survey Form. Ministry of Labour & Employment considered the request of BRMGSU to survey the details of Railway Mall Godam Workers across India.

Hon'ble Minister of State for Labor Rameshwar Teli and Hon'ble Minister of State for Railways and Minister of State for Textiles also sent greetings.

