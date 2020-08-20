Rajendra S Pawar felicitated with 'Lifetime Achievement Award' by Dataquest

New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Rajendra S Pawar, Chairman & Co-Founder, NIIT Group & Founder, NIIT University was felicitated with the 'Lifetime Achievement Award' at Dataquest ICT Awards 2019 on 18th August 2020. The award was presented during a Special Webinar on '40 Years of ICT Industry and the Next 10 Years'.

At the Dataquest ICT Conference & Awards 2019, Mr Pawar was felicitated with the award for his immense contribution in shaping the growth of the Indian IT sector. Awarded with the country's prestigious civilian honour, Padma Bhushan, by the President of India in 2011, Mr Pawar has played a leadership role in nurturing NIIT into a leading Global Talent Development Corporation.

Under his leadership, NIIT has been instrumental in shaping the growth of the Indian IT sector, by creating skilled manpower to drive its momentum. With a footprint in over 30 countries, NIIT offers training and development solutions to Individuals, Enterprises and Institutions. Having revolutionized the IT Training industry, Mr Pawar is now involved in establishing an innovative model in Higher Education, the not-for-profit NIIT University.

On receiving the award Rajendra S Pawar, Chairman & Co-Founder, NIIT Group & Founder, NIIT University said, "Among the dark clouds of Covid, this award is a silver lining. Thanks to Cybermedia's special way of celebrating through a digital platform, it has become possible for me to reach many of my mentors, colleagues, relatives and friends. I receive this award on behalf of NIIT leaders including Vijay Thadani, P Rajendran and Arvind Thakur, as well as thousands of colleagues of the NIIT family, NIITians of the past and NIITians of the present who put Organization Building above all else."

The key highlight of the award ceremony was the panel discussion on '40 Years of ICT Industry and the Next 10 Years'. The panel comprised of eminent leaders from the IT industry including Arjun Malhotra, Chairman of Jury, Co-Founder HCL; CP Gurnani, Member of Jury, CEO Tech Mahindra; Rajendra S Pawar, Chairman & Co-Founder, NIIT Group & Founder, NIIT University; the session was moderated by Pradeep Gupta, Chairman, CyberMedia Group.

Congratulating Mr Pawar on the achievement, N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman, The Tata Group, "Raji is a true pioneer. He is a true educationist at heart. He helped shape the IT policy in India and around the world. His contribution to education, the IT industry and the nation is enormous. He is a role model for many young entrepreneurs, teaching them to take a premise, build on it and bring it into reality."

C.P. Gurnani, CEO and MD, Tech Mahindra said, "The best of Raji is yet to come and we want to be there as cheerleaders."

"Rajendra Pawar set up NIIT University a few years ago and wanted me to be its Chancellor, and I agreed. It was a green field university, there was nothing there at all. But in ten years, I saw the way the University came up, bit-by-bit, little-by-little. Every year when I went, I could see the new construction. Under the guidance of Rajendra Pawar and his excellent team of technologists and intellectuals, this has become one of the very visible technological universities of the world. Raji has made many contributions--through NIIT, and through the University--to the tech scene. I hope he goes from strength-to-strength," said Dr Karan Singh, former Chairperson, NIIT University and former Member of Parliament.

Viswanathan Anand, five-time World Chess Champion and former NIIT Brand Ambassador said, "The first thing that I noticed about Raji was his passion for education in overcoming the Digital Divide. For him computers were not only about IT, they were about education. I remember in 2000 he had a conversation with the President of the World Chess Federation who mentioned that in his region they had introduced Chess in schools and it had produced much better academic outcomes for his students. And Raji's eyes lit up. Within a year we launched the MindChampion's Academy and quite a few champions have emerged from it."

"Raji you have been a friend, philosopher and guide to NASSCOM. You have been part of our Executive Council, and the past Chairman of NASSCOM. Even today, you continue to find time for us as Chairman of the Data Security Council of India. Raji your contributions and insights are always invaluable. The ability to get into the depth of specific subjects, your attention to detail and the willingness with which you make yourself available whenever we need you, means a lot to us," said Debjani Ghosh, President, NASSCOM.

Rishad Premji, Chairman, Wipro Limited, "Thank you Raji for giving me the opportunity to share in your success on this celebratory milestone. Congratulations on your successful run for these many decades, for the things you have done for the education industry, the technology industry, and NASSCOM. It's been a real pleasure to get to know you and engage with you over these last many years. I hope you go from strength to strength and I wish you all the best."

The Dataquest ICT Awards, the "The Oscars of Indian ICT", have been commemorating, since 26 years, noteworthy contributions to the Indian ICT Industry. CyberMedia, through the Dataquest ICT Awards, aims at acknowledging and celebrating industry leaders who have changed the course of the Indian IT industry and enabled the country to witness new heights.

"We are very happy and proud to confer the 'Dataquest Lifetime Achievement Award 2019' on Rajendra Pawar, Chairman & Co-Founder NIIT, and Founder, NIIT University. His pioneering vision has been an inspiration for the entire ICT Industry in India and has given back so much to our country and the society at large. His achievements and initiatives will always be a guiding force for the ICT industry," said Pradeep Gupta, CMD, CyberMedia.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)