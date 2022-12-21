Rajnish Wellness Limited receives an In-principle Approval from Eastern Railway for setting up of Business Centres at 500 plus railway stations

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 21 (ANI/PNN): Rajnish Wellness Ltd. (BSE: 541601), a leading wellness and pharmaceutical company, engaged in the manufacture and marketing of various ayurvedic and ethical personal and healthcare products and supplements, has received in-principle approval from Eastern Railway for setting up of business centres at 500 plus stations across Tier I, II and III cities.

Eastern Railway has evaluated the submitted unsolicited proposal by Rajnish Wellness Limited for "developing business centre at various stations of Eastern Railway through entrepreneurship development program" and the competent Railway authority has accorded in-principle approval to the submitted unsolicited Proposal. Rajnish has already submitted a detailed project report (DPR), containing the Earning Plan which includes technical and financial details.

As per the said unsolicited proposal, the Kolkata headquartered eastern railway will offer a pre-defined space to Rajnish Wellness Ltd. For carrying out various business activities including distribution of medicines under its signature Franchisee model on upto 500 railways stations of Eastern Railways. With the implementation of this project, revenues and profitability will increase multi-fold.

Rajnish has an excellent marketing network with a huge and presence on various e-commerce and online platforms which gives it edge over other such players. The company has a presence in over 21 states with over 500 super stockists and 10000 distributors having a presence in more than 1 lac medical stores pan India.

According to Rajnish Kumar Singh, Managing Director the company has chalked out huge expansion for its division 'Dava Discount' Franchisee outlets. Rajnish Wellness Limited has initiated Exclusive Dava Discount brand and works on Franchisee model and offers a discount of Flat 25 per cent on all branded medicine all over India with home delivery. The company has reached a figure of more than 80 franchisee outlets at various locations within Mumbai.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)