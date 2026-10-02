NewsVoir Panipat (Haryana) [India], October 1: Ralith Realty has announced the launch of its first built-up villa at Ralith Retreat, its 53.36-acre plotted township in Panipat. Located right at the entrance of the township on the east - facing Plot A-01, the villa has been conceived as a spacious private residence that combines expansive living areas, landscaped greens and a range of wellness and entertainment spaces within a single home. Spread across 525.85 sq. yds. of plot area and approximately 8,700 sq. ft. of built-up area, the G+2 villa has been designed around the idea of generous, private living. Its neo-classical architectural language, double-height grand entrance foyer and expansive common areas create a distinctive visual character, while the layout separates formal, family and recreational spaces across the residence.

The villa features five bedrooms, each with an attached balcony, bathroom and dedicated dresser area, which are all Vastu - mindful. The residence also includes a separate drawing room and lounge, allowing for formal entertaining and family time to function independently. A dedicated, Vastu - compliant puja room forms part of the overall planning. One of the key features of the villa is its emphasis on private outdoor and wellness spaces. A landscaped front lawn provides an extension of the living environment for family gatherings and outdoor activities, while a private kitchen garden at the rear brings greenery into the everyday experience. The residence also includes a private plunge pool, offering an additional space for relaxation within the home.

The villa has been planned as a self-contained lifestyle environment and entertainment suite comprising a gym area, wellness zone - steam and sauna facilities, jacuzzi and a private bar/lounge with an attached terrace. A dedicated private elevator provides connectivity across all floors, while the large modular kitchen is complemented by a separate wet kitchen and store. Adding to its functionality, the villa provides a dedicated three-car parking area at the entrance, designed to comfortably accommodate two SUVs and a sedan. Commenting on the launch, Rakesh Kaul, CEO & Managing Director, Ralith Realty said, "With this villa, we wanted to take the idea of a plotted township a step further and create a residence that brings together the scale of a large independent home with the detailing and planning associated with contemporary premium living. Its strategic location at the entrance of Ralith Retreat gives it a distinct address within the township, while the expansive layout, private greens, wellness spaces and entertainment areas have been designed around how families actually live and spend time together. We see this as an important addition to the evolving residential landscape of Panipat."

The launch comes at a time when Panipat is witnessing increasing interest in organised residential developments and plotted communities, supported by improving connectivity and the city's growing role within the National Capital Region's extended residential catchment. Ralith Realty had earlier announced that 60% of the inventory at Ralith Retreat had been sold, reflecting demand for plotted development in the city. The first built-up villa at Ralith Retreat is positioned as a flagship residence within the township, bringing together a large private plot, expansive built-up spaces and a comprehensive range of residential and lifestyle features. The Company also has future plans for launching more built-up spaces in the township on various plot sizes for various pockets and ticket sizes.

Disclaimer: All visuals and information are indicative and subject to change without prior notice. Specifications, amenities, and pricing may vary. Prospective buyers are advised to verify details independently. This does not constitute a legal offer. Taxes and statutory charges extra. *T & C Apply. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)