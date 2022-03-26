SPONSORED CONTENT
Rap song music video of 2022 'Bomb Hai' starring Soundarya Sharma and Rahul Kangra releases on Panorama Music

March 26, 2022 20:30 IST | ANI Press Release
Rap Song music video 'Bomb Hai' releases on Panorama Music.

New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI/PNN): The most anticipated hip-hop rap song of 2022, 'Bomb Hai' starring Soundarya Sharma and Rahul Kangra, released today on Panorama Music. The song's singer, rapper, and lyricist are the talented RaKa, and Aslam Khan directs the song.

Shot in the picturesque locations in Goa, the rap song Bomb Hai is a hip hop number with groovy music that can become the new party anthem.

The song starring Soundarya Sharma and Rahul Kangra has captivating views of the ocean and beach, scantily clad and glamorous foreign models, high-class yacht, colourfully vibrant streets, hip hop dancers and flippers, props like flags, drums, cycles, outdoor sports, and all-around fun that would be visually appealing for youngsters.

Both the actors look hot, and the song makes for a good dance number for clubbing.

Link to the song (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v6InuTzLcs4)

