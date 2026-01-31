PNN Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 31: RARUS, a thoughtfully curated offbeat vegetarian restaurant, has officially launched its much-awaited outlet in Jayanagar, Bengaluru. Rooted in the belief that food is a universal language, RARUS promises to offer diners something truly rare -- an offbeat culinary experience that blends love, innovation, and uncompromising quality. The name RARUS, meaning "Rare" in Latin, reflects the restaurant's core philosophy: to deliver unique and memorable dining experiences that stand apart from the others. RARUS is a 100% vegetarian restaurant, of which nearly 70% of the dishes on the menu are exclusive creations that are not commonly found in the city, offering guests a chance to explore unfamiliar flavours and inventive presentations. The remaining 30% of the menu pays homage to classic vegetarian favourites, ensuring a sense of comfort and familiarity that completes the dining experience. Most importantly, RARUS revises its menu once every six month reflects its core strength of innovation in the food science.

RARUS, a thoughtfully curated offbeat vegetarian restaurant, has officially launched its much-awaited outlet in Jayanagar, Bengaluru. Rooted in the belief that food is a universal language, RARUS promises to offer diners something truly rare -- an offbeat culinary experience that blends love, innovation, and uncompromising quality. The name RARUS, meaning "Rare" in Latin, reflects the restaurant's core philosophy: to deliver unique and memorable dining experiences that stand apart from the others. Cuisine-agnostic by design, RARUS draws inspiration from diverse culinary traditions from across the world, while remaining deeply committed to the local food palette. Each dish is carefully crafted to strike a balance between innovation and authenticity, making the restaurant appealing to both adventurous food lovers and traditional vegetarian diners.

At RARUS, food takes centre stage supported by humble service, thoughtfully designed ambience and curated music to sooth minds create immersive and offbeat dining experience.Every element is intentionally woven together to ensure guests leave not just satisfied, but smiling. According to Mr. Vijay Mane, Co-founder of RARUS, "We believe great food creates joy. After having set-up our first outlet in Hubli, we decided to open one in Bangalore because of overwhelming wish of the Bangalore travellers visiting our Hubli outlet. Not just Bangalore, we have multiple requests from cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Kolhapur, Belgaum etc. The overwhelming response, positive feedback, and heartfelt testimonials from our customers have strengthened our belief in the brand's vision. We wish to be the most admired restaurant known for delivering offbeat experiences in the cities that we have presence.

RARUS, is the recipient of the Best Global Cuisine Restaurant Award at the Restaurant of the Year Awards 2024 held in New Delhi. RARUS is driven by a passion to deliver rare, offbeat vegetarian dining experience." for booking +91 9606974165 Address: 63/2, 1st Floor (Above Java City) 8th Main, 18th Cross Rd, Jayanagar 3rd Block, Jayanagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560011 https://www.instagram.com/rarusbengaluru/ location: https://share.google/pQ2xUUyKUScbgdZXD (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)