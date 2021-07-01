Rave Technologies India announces name change to NEC Software Solutions India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 (ANI/PRNewswire): Rave Technologies (India) Private Ltd. today announced a name change to NEC Software Solutions (India) Private Ltd. effective from July 1, 2021.

This new change brings the company under the (https://www.nec.com) NEC Corporation global brand and strengthens the position of the company as a software services provider.

NEC Software Solutions (India) provides services to customers from the US, UK, Europe and India and has plans to expand the portfolio of services and solutions across different verticals. Supported by more than 1300 exceptionally talented manpower, the company is a hub for offshore support and technology services.

Kedar Barve, Managing Director of NEC Software Solutions (India), said: "We are proud to be part of an organisation with 122 years of experience in evolution with technology and innovations. We continue to create many new developments under NEC keeping our roots in India. We are privileged to work under NEC Software Solutions India and promise a better future of services to our customers."

Tina Whitley, CEO of NEC Software Solutions, said: "With our new name, we have become closer to an organisation that has a long history of bringing pioneering technology from concept to reality. We wanted a legacy for this important time in our business so we are creating five new apprenticeships in addition to our normal annual investment to give more young people the opportunity to work at the centre of a business that is pushing the boundaries of technology across the world. As NEC Software Solutions, we can take our place on the global stage and will drive further innovation."

NEC Software Solutions (India) is proud of its growing customer portfolio and are keen to help customers transform their business. Operating from India, the company will continue providing exceptional innovations of cutting-edge technologies to the customers and continue to create new engagements in the field of Publishing, Media, Finance, Retail Healthcare and Technology. The company promises a brighter future of innovative solutions and services to all its customers.

