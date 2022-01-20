RED FM announces new campaign 'Wave Se Safe'

You would like to read
- RED FM announces of The Kavi Collective Season 2
- 'Red FM announces return of 'South Side Story', an ultimate South India experience'
- Chief Minister BS Bommai inaugurates Metro Cast corporate office in Bangalore
- Inauguration of mUni Seagull Platform for Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, New Delhi
- Azure Power fully commissions its 600 MWs SECI project, the largest owned and operated single site solar project in India
New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): 93.5 RED FM, India's leading private radio and entertainment network along with Project StepOne has announced their new campaign, 'Wave Se Safe' that puts the spotlight on spreading authentic information about the new variant of COVID-19.
The campaign aims to sensitise people about the situation and how putting it under control is in our own hands.
The information will be given by a subject expert/doctor from Project StepOne, covering the important aspect of the new variant that people must know. The information will reach out to listeners of RED FM across 40 cities.
Speaking on the initiative, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, RED FM and Magic FM, said, "Looking at the ongoing hysteria around the third wave of COVID, we believe that the need of the hour is for thorough and accurate information. We realized there is a huge population that lacks authentic information about safety precautions around the new variant. Therefore, Red FM along with Project StepOne hereby announces its new campaign "Wave Se Safe" to deliver indispensable instructions and spread awareness. We have had a long and fruitful association with them in the past and our collective aim is to do everything we can to try and help as many people as possible to stay aware and updated about the pandemic."
Speaking on the initiative, Dr. Shuchin Bajaj, Founder, Ujala Cygnus and Core Team Member, Project StepOne, said, "We are proud and privileged to have been associated with Red FM since the very beginning of this fight against the Pandemic. Red FM has driven many educational campaigns including 'Doubt ko out Kar' and 'Nation ka Vaccination' to urge the community to adopt COVID appropriate behaviour. 'Wave se Safe' is a great step to get reliable advice to the community members straight from the doctors to make sure we sail through the omicron wave smoothly."
We are irreverent; we are young, cool and trendy. We are the voice of today's Millennial. We are one of the largest radio networks in the country. We are RED FM. Based on the internationally successful CHR (Contemporary Hit Radio) format we play only Super Hit music. With the brand philosophy and attitude that is 'BajaateRaho!' at RED FM we always speak up for what is right, for the people.
Our listeners are at the heart of everything we do and so we are called the 'station for expression' by establishing an emotional connect with them. We do things differently; we do not follow the herd and it's a testament to the fact that RED FM boasts of over 431 award winning campaigns including Best Brand, Best FM Station & Best RJs.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor