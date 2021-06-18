RED FM launches Red Indies Radio Festival

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): 93.5 RED FM, India's leading private radio and entertainment network today announced RED Indies Radio Festival, the biggest celebration of independent music on radio.

The festival will begin from 21st June on the occasion on World Music Day and will continue till 27th June, making the celebration 168 hours long.

The on air festival will showcase the Indie artists from across the country and give their music a national platform throughout the week. From conversations to sharing their musical journeys, the weeklong festival will also have some of the renowned names from the music industry joining the celebration.

Speaking on the announcement, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, RED FM and Magic FM, said, "It's been over two years that we started our journey to promote and support independent musicians across the country through our proposition - RED Indies. The journey so far has been phenomenal. On World Music Day, we are launching a first-of-its-kind initiative - 'Red Indies Radio Festival', the biggest celebration on radio of independent music. The idea behind the project is to celebrate independent artists who follow their passion to create something extraordinary and connects them to a world of new audiences and opportunities."

This World Music Day, music enthusiasts are in for a celebration with RED Indies Radio Festival. Tune in to be a part of the 168-hours fiesta of Indie music on RED FM.

