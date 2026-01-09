PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 9: India celebrates harvest festivals across the nation, with each region celebrating the occasion with their own cultural nuances. Be it Pongal, Makar Sankranti, Sankranti, Uttarayan or Lohri, each festival uniquely captures the country's shared spirit of hope, abundance and festive cheer. Embracing the spirit of harvest festivals, India's leading electronics retailer invites shoppers to upgrade their homes and lifestyles between 10th - 15th January, 2026 with the latest technology. Customers can enjoy up to ₹10,000 instant discount on leading bank cards and up to ₹21,000 cashback on consumer durable loans. From HD TVs to smart appliances, these festive deals have something for everyone.

Apple fans can upgrade to the iPhone 16 128GB, built for Apple Intelligence, now at ₹57,990/- with EMIs starting at ₹3,388/-. The MacBook Air M2 is available for just ₹64,990*/- and includes ₹4,000 cashback plus FREE Microsoft Office worth ₹6,899. Customers can upgrade to Apple AirPods 2nd Gen for ₹18,900*/- and get Neopack 3 in 1 charger worth ₹4,999 or Portronics TriFusion Speaker worth ₹2,999 at just ₹1. Shoppers can upgrade to Apple Watch S11 42 MM which now comes with Hypertension notification, with EMIs starting at ₹1,964*/- & get Neopack 3 in 1 charger worth ₹4,999 at ₹1. The Oppo Reno 15 series is available starting at ₹45,999/-, along with an exclusive introductory offer worth ₹10,000. The Redmi Note 15 5G is just 7.35 mm thin, features a 108 MP OIS camera, curved POLED high-brightness display, IP66 dust & water resistance and MIL-STD-810H certified protection, starting at ₹19,999/- only.

The Realme 16 Series - 200 MP Portrait Master delivers perfect shots at every zoom, starting at ₹28,999/-, with free Realme TWS Buds T200 Lite Oppo K13 Turbo Pro 5G is available starting at ₹34,999/- featuring Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 delivering flagship-class performance, a 120Hz 1.5K AMOLED display for smooth visuals and competitive gaming and a long lasting 7000mAh battery for all day use. Customers can get flat 25% off with 2 years additional comprehensive warranty on 139CM (55) & above TVs*. Those who buy select 1.5T 3 Star Smart Inverter Split AC can get Exchange Bonus up to ₹2000*/- with ₹1,000* additional discount on card payments & paper finance.

Shoppers can get Side by Side refrigerator starting at ₹44,990/-* & get free Havells Air fryer worth ₹7,500/-*. Double door refrigerators start at ₹18,490/-* & customers can get free Boat Sound bar or Phillips Dry Iron. Laundry routines can be simplified with 10kg AI front load washing machines starting at ₹38,990*/-. Additionally, customers can get freebie worth ₹5,000*/- On buying Small Domestic Appliances worth ₹5,000/- or more, shoppers can get assured freebies worth up to ₹7,990/-, in addition to discounts of up to 50% on select products. Customers must not miss out on this harvest of tech. Those interested can head to Reliance Digital and make their festive celebrations smarter and brighter with category-wide festive discounts.

*Terms and Conditions applied