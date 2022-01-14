RENOM bags two awards at 'India Wind Energy Forum 2021'

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 14 (ANI/PRNewswire): Renom Energy Services Pvt. Ltd. (Renom) has been awarded by 'India Wind Energy Forum 2021' for the categories of Digital Technology Company of the Year: IT, Analytics, and Big Data and Company of the Year: O & M (Wind Turbine - Multi-Technology).

Renom is a one of a kind operation and maintenance company backed by Sanjay Ghodawat Group; established with a basic philosophy to deliver quality services through innovative practices.

With the first and only Independent Service Provider (ISP) in India to manage wind turbines of all the 5-technologies in the country today, Renom is maintaining 13 brands and 22 models with a total portfolio of over 1.2 GW. Renom has its own in-house state-of-the-art Electronic Repair Service (ERS) Center in Pune to service all types of PCBs, SRBs, and controllers with less turnaround time.

With a vision to be the most preferred ISP for the customers in the global renewable energy market space, Renom aims to provide premium quality & value-added services to customer assets at affordable costs. It is the only ISP that has developed SCADA (RESCA) with a single-window dashboard, to view all makes, models of wind turbines for remote monitoring and controlling of assets. Besides ERS, it also houses a competent Blade Care Division for carrying out all rotor blade-related maintenance and repair works and a Special Task Team that takes care of all the major activities like replacement of Gearbox, Generators, Blades, etc. This in-house team helps in the timely restoration of turbines and reduces the dependency on any third-party vendor.

Renom also owns a Digital Twin (DT) platform developed along with ATOS. DT builds a digital replica of the physical assets. The platform computes the failure analysis for various components of the wind turbines by using data analytics. It is the prediction model which predicts the remaining useful life of the wind turbine components and provides the yield prediction.

Shrenik Ghodawat, Director - Renom said, "On this momentous occasion, we are humbled and honored to receive such recognition. We aim to cater to our customer's O & M requirements by providing high-quality services with efficiency and reliability, while making sure it meets our customer's budgetary and sustainability goals. With an aim of becoming the most preferred ISP in the renewable space in India, Renom will continue to strive for excellence in every aspect of asset management. I dedicate this award to the entire team of Renom for their hard work, support and dedication."

SGG is a prominent Indian business conglomerate that has its presence in various high-value business verticals. Aviation, Consumer Products, Education, Energy, Mining, Realty, Retail and Textiles are some of its key business domains.

SGG was founded in 1993 and since then it has witnessed impressive growth under the splendid stewardship of its Founder and Chairman- Mr. Sanjay Ghodawat. It has a strong base of millions of customers globally, an employee strength of over 10,000 and a student base of over 16,000. SGG is moving ahead with great vigour and bringing significant changes in people's lives with its wide range of high-quality products and services.

CONTACT: Nilesh Dave, 9175046282, nilesh.d@ghodawat.com

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)