Renu Electronics announces the acquisition of Phoenix Contact HMI IPC Technology GmbH to form Renu Electronics GmbH in Filderstadt, Germany

You would like to read
- Bajaj Group, Zilla Parishad Pune vaccinate 1.68 lakh residents of rural Pune
- Empowerment Conclave by Y4D Foundation paves the way for sustainable development of India by empowering the underprivileged
- Sany steps up CSR activities, supplies excavator for pond construction
- Bajaj Group and Zilla Parishad Pune to conduct mega vaccination drive in Rural Pune on August 31st
- Sailax's latest tech DBC dedicated to save environment, says Founder Ajay Sharma
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Renu Electronics has announced the acquisition of Phoenix Contact HMI IPC Technology GmbH to form Renu Electronics GmbH.
This will be a 100% owned subsidiary in Germany.
Renu Electronics now gets to add 50 more members to its increasing base of manufacturing and engineering capabilities in Europe.
Phoenix Contact and Renu Electronics have been working together for several years. Phoenix Contact HMI IPC Technology GmbH (formerly known as Sutron Electronics GmbH) has been a part of the Phoenix Contact Group since 2008. Part of the HMI portfolio of Phoenix Contact has been developed and produced by Renu Electronics. This move further strengthens the business relationship between the two companies. Both companies will use the synergies for further strategic development in their respective technologies. The deal is expected to be completed by December 31, 2021.
Ajay Bhagwat, CEO of Renu Electronics Pvt. Ltd., said, "We are very pleased that we can strengthen our base in Europe with this acquisition. It enables us to have excellent manufacturing and development capacities in Germany with which we can better support our customers. We look forward to growing our business relationships with Phoenix Contact and various other European customers from Germany, supported by our business activities in India."
Renu Electronics is a fast-growing global company headquartered in Pune, India. It provides electronic products and services in the fields of factory automation, home automation, and automotive electronics. The main strengths of the company lie in the areas of engineering and manufacturing. For the past 31 years, Renu Electronics has served customers around the world, fulfilling its mission of "Making Humans Efficient".
For more information please visit website (https://renuelectronics.com/?utm_source=PRArt2 & utm_medium=pr & utm_campaign=PRDec2021 & utm_id=PR).
Phoenix Contact is the global market leader for components, systems and solutions in the field of electrical engineering, electronics and automation. The family company currently employs around 17,100 people worldwide and achieved sales of 2.4 billion euros in 2020.
The product range includes components and system solutions for the generation, transport and distribution of energy, device, and machine construction as well as control cabinet construction.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor