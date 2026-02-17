VMPL Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 17: India's edible oil and nutrition priorities are increasingly converging into a unified national agenda. As one of the world's largest consumers of edible oils, the country currently meets nearly 55-60 percent of its requirement through imports. While domestic oilseed production has expanded over time, rising demand driven by population growth, urbanisation and dietary shifts has widened the supply gap. Today, India stands at a strategic inflection point: strengthening edible oil self-reliance while simultaneously addressing persistent nutritional challenges, particularly protein and micronutrient deficiencies among women and children. India's agricultural base remains strong. The country ranks among the world's leading producers of cereals, pulses, milk and horticultural crops. Yet edible oil production has not consistently kept pace with consumption. This imbalance reflects structural constraints rather than limited capability. A large share of oilseed cultivation, especially soybean in central India, remains rainfed and dependent on monsoon performance. Yield variability, soil organic carbon depletion, imbalanced fertiliser application, micronutrient deficiencies and pest pressures continue to affect output. Historically, policy emphasis on staple cereals for calorie security also limited focused investment in oilseed productivity. The momentum, however, is shifting. Oilseeds are now recognised as strategically vital not only to reduce import dependence but also to strengthen rural incomes and improve nutritional quality.

The connection between oil and nutrition is more direct than it appears. While edible oil is a daily cooking necessity, oilseeds such as soybean are also dense sources of plant protein. In a country where nutrition indicators still require urgent attention, integrating edible oil self-reliance with protein security presents a practical and scalable pathway. Data from the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) show that 35.5 percent of children under five are stunted, 19.3 percent are wasted and 57 percent of women aged 15-49 are anaemic. Although, calorie availability has improved, dietary diversity and adequate protein intake remain uneven across socio-economic groups. Addressing these gaps requires strengthening the quality not just the quantity of food consumption.

In this context, soybean occupies a uniquely strategic position. With approximately 38-40 percent protein and 18-20 percent oil content, soybean is both a major edible oil source and one of the most nutrient-dense plant proteins available. Nearly 78-80 percent of crushed soybean becomes protein-rich meal, supporting poultry and livestock sectors while offering significant potential for human diets through processed and fortified foods. While soybean oil is already widely used in Indian households, the next frontier lies in mainstreaming soy protein itself. "India's soybean ecosystem already has the scale and infrastructure to make a meaningful difference," says D. N. Pathak, Executive Director of the Soybean Processors Association of India (SOPA). "If farmers adopt better agronomic practices and processing units improve recovery even marginally, domestic oil availability can rise significantly. At the same time, soy protein provides one of the most economical pathways to address dietary protein gaps. Recognising this convergence between agriculture and nutrition, SOPA in collaboration with Solidaridad has initiated the Soy for Swasthya programme to promote greater awareness of soy's nutritional value and strengthen linkages across the soybean value chain. The initiative aims to connect farm-level improvements with consumer-level health outcomes, aligning productivity gains with nutrition messaging and market development."

On the production front, stabilising yields remains central. Adoption of improved seed varieties, balanced nutrient management, integrated pest management, crop rotation and soil health restoration can significantly enhance productivity. Improved post-harvest handling and storage reduce losses, while better crushing efficiency ensures that incremental gains translate into higher oil recovery. "Soybean faces multiple challenges from climate stress in rainfed systems to soil health concerns," notes Dr. Suresh Motwani, Veg Oil Head at Solidaridad. "But adoption of good agricultural practices balanced fertilisation, improved seed selection, integrated pest management and soil restoration can significantly stabilise yields. The larger opportunity lies in linking these improvements to consumer awareness so that soy becomes part of everyday nutrition."

Policy support remains an essential enabler. Continued thrust under the National Mission on Edible Oils, stable pricing signals, crop insurance coverage and strengthened extension services can encourage farmers to invest confidently in oilseed cultivation. Ensuring remunerative returns and efficient market linkages reduces volatility and supports long-term production decisions. Within the broader framework of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, oilseeds particularly soybean are gaining renewed strategic importance. However, supply-side gains must be matched with demand-side expansion. Despite its strong nutritional profile, soy-based foods remain underrepresented in Indian diets beyond oil consumption. Urban markets are gradually witnessing acceptance among health-conscious consumers through fortified atta, protein blends, soy milk and ready-to-cook products. In rural regions where soybean is widely cultivated direct dietary inclusion remains limited. Much of the crop leaves villages as raw commodity, with minimal local value addition.

Bridging this rural-urban consumption gap requires awareness-building, decentralised processing solutions and culturally familiar product formats. Soy can be incorporated into traditional staples such as rotis, khichdi, ladoos and savoury snacks without altering taste profiles significantly. Institutional platforms offer a powerful opportunity to scale protein inclusion. Government-supported systems such as the Integrated Child Development Services and the PM Poshan programme reach millions of children, pregnant women and lactating mothers daily. Integrating soy-fortified flour, blended protein mixes or soy-based snacks into these programmes could significantly enhance dietary protein intake without requiring major behavioural shifts. Given soybean's cost-effectiveness compared to many animal-based proteins, it presents a viable solution for improving nutrition affordability.

Sustainability considerations further strengthen soybean's case. Globally, soybean production is often associated with deforestation, particularly in parts of Latin America. The Indian context, however, is structurally different. Soybean cultivation in India is predominantly rainfed and concentrated within existing agricultural landscapes, particularly in central states. It is not linked to large-scale forest clearing, positioning Indian soybean as a potentially climate-responsible origin in an era of increasing emphasis on traceability and low-carbon supply chains. There is significant scope to deepen regenerative agricultural practices within soybean systems. Integrated nutrient management, biological pest control, balanced fertilisation and restoration of soil organic carbon can enhance productivity while improving long-term land health. Crop rotation with pulses further contributes to soil resilience. Strengthened farm documentation and transparent supply chains can align domestic production with emerging global sustainability benchmarks.

India now stands at a strategic crossroads. The convergence of edible oil self-reliance and protein security is not a distant aspiration it is an achievable national priority. Even a 10-15 percent improvement in domestic oilseed productivity, combined with marginal gains in processing efficiency and broader inclusion of soy protein in public nutrition systems, could generate significant national impact. If production systems, policy alignment and consumer demand move in synchrony, soybean can evolve from being viewed primarily as an oilseed commodity to becoming a strategic nutrition crop. This transformation is not merely about reducing imports; it is about strengthening farm incomes, enhancing dietary quality and building a resilient agri-food system.

India has the scale, institutional platforms and value chain infrastructure required to drive this change. What is needed now is coordinated acceleration. A focused national push can ensure that by 2035, soybean contributes not only to greater edible oil self-reliance but also to measurable improvements in protein security and public health aligning agricultural productivity with the health of the nation.