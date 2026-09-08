VMPL New Delhi [India], September 8: Revine Technologies has announced a three-part expansion of its engineering business, launching a dedicated System Integration division, introducing Industrial AI and Edge AI solutions, and beginning the development of selected test and measurement products under a Make in India programme with their manufacturing facility in Gurugram. The move takes the Pune-headquartered company beyond the supply of individual instruments and towards responsibility for complete engineering projects. Revine said the expansion is intended to help manufacturers connect testing equipment, sensors, software and factory data in systems designed around a specific production or research requirement. The new System Integration division will work with customers in automotive and electric vehicles, semiconductors, electronics manufacturing, renewable energy, aerospace and defence, data centres and industrial automation. Its scope will include solution design, hardware and software integration, engineering validation, installation, commissioning and support over the operating life of a system.

For customers, system integration can address a familiar problem: sophisticated equipment is often purchased from several suppliers but must function as one dependable process. A battery test bench, for example, may require power equipment, sensors, safety controls, data collection and analysis software to communicate accurately. Revine's new division is intended to provide a single engineering team responsible for bringing those elements together. Taking AI closer to the factory floor The second part of the expansion introduces AI designed for industrial use rather than general-purpose consumer applications. Revine plans to offer edge-computing platforms for machine vision, automated inspection, robotics, predictive maintenance and other factory tasks.

Edge AI processes information on or near the machine where it is produced. A camera inspecting components can therefore identify a possible defect without first sending every image to a remote data centre. This can reduce delays, limit the amount of information transferred and allow equipment to respond even where connectivity is inconsistent. The World Economic Forum has identified visual-quality inspection, predictive maintenance, compliance management and energy optimisation as promising edge-AI applications for Indian small and medium-sized manufacturers. The practical value lies in outcomes such as detecting faults earlier, reducing unplanned stoppages and helping workers concentrate on exceptions that require judgement.

Revine is also extending AI into office-based engineering workflows. The company plans to introduce tools that can assist with product configuration, quotation preparation, bills of materials and the retrieval of technical information spread across drawings, documents and enterprise systems. Human review will remain important where pricing, safety, compliance or engineering feasibility is involved. The company's website already lists AI accelerators and vision processors alongside its test equipment and integration work. The new business initiative brings those capabilities into a broader industrial offering, with application engineers supporting customers from initial problem definition through deployment. Building selected test systems in India The third part of the announcement is a programme to develop and locally manufacture selected test and measurement products, customised test benches and engineering systems. Revine has not yet disclosed the first products, investment size, production capacity or commercial launch dates.

That development work will be supported by the company's manufacturing and integration facility in Gurugram and its engineering presence across India. Revine said locally developed systems could be adapted to Indian applications while reducing reliance on imported equipment in selected categories. Local manufacturing will nevertheless be judged by the same standards as established global alternatives. Accuracy, repeatability, safety, calibration, certification and long-term service will determine whether the programme produces meaningful import substitution. Revine said it intends to combine Indian engineering and manufacturing with technologies sourced from international partners. Revine's existing technology ecosystem includes international brands across measurement, power electronics and edge computing. The company said these relationships will continue to complement its local engineering programme by providing access to global platforms while application design, integration, commissioning and technical support are delivered closer to Indian customers.

The timing reflects rapid growth in the industries the new businesses are designed to serve. According to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, India's electronics production increased from about Rs 1.9 lakh crore in 2014-15 to Rs 13.11 lakh crore in 2025-26, while exports rose from approximately Rs 38,000 crore to Rs 4.24 lakh crore. The ministry has also reported that 12 projects have been approved under the Semicon India programme, representing committed investment of Rs 1.64 lakh crore, with three projects having begun commercial production. As production grows in electronics, vehicles, energy systems and semiconductors, manufacturers require more validation, inspection, automation and dependable measurement.

"Indian manufacturing is entering a defining decade," said Praveen Niraj, CEO and Managing Director of Revine Technologies. "Success will depend on companies that can combine engineering excellence, artificial intelligence, system integration and indigenous innovation. Our investments reflect a commitment to helping Indian industries innovate faster, manufacture smarter and compete globally." He added that the company's aim is to build an engineering ecosystem rather than remain focused on equipment supply. The effectiveness of the expansion will ultimately be measured through customer outcomes-including shorter testing cycles, fewer quality failures, reduced downtime and faster engineering decisions. Revine said the new initiatives build on its existing work in test and measurement, calibration, application engineering and technical support. Founded in 2016, the company has expanded from Pune to multiple Indian locations. According to figures supplied by the company, annual revenue crossed Rs 92 crore in 2026.

About Revine Technologies Revine Technologies is an Indian engineering technology company working in test and measurement, calibration, system integration, industrial automation and AI-enabled engineering. It serves customers in automotive, electric vehicles, electronics, semiconductors, renewable energy, aerospace and defence, data centres, research and industrial manufacturing. Its model combines equipment from global technology companies with local application engineering, installation, training and lifecycle support. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)