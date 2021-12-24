Rope Skipping Federation Cup concludes

You would like to read
Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], December 24 (ANI/Target Media): IRSF Rope Skipping Federation Cup was organized by Indian Rope Skipping Federation from 20 to 22 December 2021 in Nainital, Uttarakhand.
As many as 125 players from different states of the country took part in this rope skipping championship.
A few Gold Medalists in various events are Sudarsh Saini Delhi, Deven Shinde Maharashtra, Niddan Mahajan U.P; Akash Thakur Chhatisgarh, K. Pallavi Andhra Pradesh, Madiha Irsad Jammu & Kashmir, Ramanpreet Kaur Punjab.
In the Rope Skipping Federation Cup, Indian Rope Skipping Federation General Secretary Sandeep Gade, besides other state officials Sanjay Tiwari from Uttar Pradesh, Ashan Ali from Jammu and Kashmir, Prabhakar from Andhra Pradesh, Himanshu Manikpuri from Chhattisgarh, Sapna Gera from Punjab and Devesh from Delhi were also present.
He said that we are in touch with the Sports Ministry, mandatory formalities are being completed for recognition. We hope that soon Rope Skipping will get the recognition of the Government of India, which will directly benefit the players. For your information, let us tell you that Rope Skipping already recognized School Games Federation, CBSE, University (AIU).
Zonal Championships from next year
Indian Rope Skipping Federation (IRSF) organizes three national championships "IRSF National Rope Skipping Championship", "India Inter-School Rope Skipping Championship" and "Federation Cup" while we will also organize four zonal championships from next year.
Indian Rope Skipping Federation is recognised and associated with International Rope Skipping Organisation (IRSO), World Inter-School Rope Skipping Organisation (WIRSO) and Asian Rope Skipping Association.
World Rope Skipping Championship 2022
Federation President Harpal Singh Flora congratulated the winning players and said that the Rope Skipping players from the Federation will take part in the World Rope Skipping Championship to be held in America on August 2022.
This World Rope Skipping Championship is being organized in North Carolina, USA by the International Rope Skipping Organization and the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) of America.
This story is provided by Target Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Target Media)
