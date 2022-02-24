RossellTechsys wins Boeing Contract to Manufacture Wire Harnesses for the T-7A Red Hawk Platform

You would like to read
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): RossellTechsys has won a contract from Boeing to manufacture and supply wire harnesses for the global aerospace company's T-7A Red Hawk.
Rossell, as part of the Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) strategic agreement, will be manufacturing Electrical Wiring and Interconnect System (EWIS) parts. The deliveries will continue through FY 2032, covering a total of 84 unique parts. The initial focus will be on manufacturing Low Rate Initial Production (LRIP) I and II and Full Rate Production (FRP) 3 and 4. All parts will be manufactured at Rossell's Center of Excellence" (CoE), set-up exclusively for Boeing.
"We are excited about the opportunity to manufacture EWIS parts for the advanced Boeing T-7A Red Hawk," said Prabhat Kumar Bhagvandas, Chief Executive Officer, RossellTechsys. "This collaboration underlines RossellTechsys' commitment to dynamic engineering, producing best value, quality parts, and on-time delivery from India for the world," added Bhagvandas.
"The T-7A, a first-of-its-kind platform, built using a digital thread and indigenous manufacturing of its components, is an important step in our commitment to the Government of India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision. As a company with over seven decades of presence in India, Boeing continues to value and support the development of indigenous aerospace and defense capabilities in the country," said Ashwani Bhargava, Director, Supply Chain Management, Boeing India.
RossellTechsys has also manufactured EWIS parts for the Engineering and Manufacturing Design (EMD) and Flight Test (FT) versions of the T-7A Red Hawk. Rossell, to date, has manufactured over 100,000 EWIS parts for Boeing.
"RossellTechsys, for over a decade, has been dedicated to engineering and manufacturing components for the aerospace and defense sector, in India and abroad. It has been contributing in developing an Aatmanirbhar aerospace and defense ecosystem in the country and is poised to grow further as India becomes a major global aerospace market," said Rishab Gupta, Director, Rossell India Limited. "RossellTechsys, building parts for the T-7A wings, forward fuselage and empennage is a testimony to this contribution," added Rishab Gupta.
