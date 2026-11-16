VMPL Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 16: ROTORIS manages access to its Annual Production timepieces through the ROTORIS Registry, a profile-based system. Timepieces are not sold through open online checkout. Prospective buyers select a timepiece and complete a profile, which ROTORIS considers individually. Completing a profile makes a buyer eligible to be considered. It does not guarantee access, and any allocation remains subject to availability. The Registry separates three stages: expressing interest, receiving access, and completing a purchase. Limited Watch Access Explained for Buyers ROTORIS produces its timepieces in defined quantities. Each collection is released as a limited production or a lifetime production, and the Registry manages access to each run.

Selecting a timepiece and completing a profile are the first steps. They do not confirm an order. The availability of a particular timepiece or variant depends on its production allocation. ROTORIS Registry Opens Access in Three Steps The Registry process has three stages. 1. Select a timepiece: The prospective buyer selects a timepiece on the ROTORIS website. 2. Complete a profile: The applicant shares information about their background, interests, and what draws them to ROTORIS. The profile on the takes less than 90 seconds to complete. 3. Consideration and access: Each profile is considered individually. Applicants whose access opens receive direct communication with the next steps.

This sequence keeps an expression of interest apart from the decision to grant access. Submitting a profile does not confirm approval or reserve a timepiece. Profile-Based Access Changes How Timepieces Are Bought The Registry places the buyer's profile inside the access process. Its form asks about background, interests, and what draws the applicant to ROTORIS. Each profile is considered individually. The model differs from first-come, first-served purchasing, where checkout order determines access. Serving as the entry point for prospective timepiece owners, the Registry connects profile submission with the company's allocation process. What Happens After a Profile Is Submitted: From Consideration to Purchase After a profile is submitted, the process moves through five stages.

1. Profile submission: ROTORIS receives the completed profile. 2. Individual consideration: Each profile is considered individually. ROTORIS has not stated a timeframe. 3. Access notification: If access opens, the applicant receives communication by email and WhatsApp. 4. Purchase window: Once access opens, the buyer can complete the purchase through the access link provided. 5. Allocation confirmation: The timepiece is secured once the order is successfully completed, subject to availability. Approval and allocation are separate. An approved profile does not guarantee the availability of a particular timepiece. Is the Registry Relevant for Every Buyer? The Registry applies to buyers of ROTORIS timepieces. A profile is required for those purchases. It is not required for every product on the website.

According to ROTORIS's published Privacy Policy, visitors can purchase accessories without providing optional profile information. Straps and clasps are listed separately from the timepiece collections and are bought without the timepiece access process. For timepiece buyers, a purchase can proceed only after access is approved and opened. Frequently Asked Questions 1. What is the ROTORIS Registry? The ROTORIS Registry is the profile-based system through which the company manages access to its timepieces. Prospective buyers select a timepiece and complete a profile, and each profile is considered individually. 2. Can I buy a ROTORIS watch directly? No. Timepiece purchases run through the Registry. A buyer completes a profile and receives access before an order can proceed.

3. Does completing a profile guarantee a watch? No. Profile completion does not guarantee approval or allocation. Access is subject to consideration, while availability depends on the relevant production run. 4. Are accessories gated through the Registry? No. The Registry applies to timepiece purchases. According to ROTORIS's Privacy Policy, accessories can be purchased without providing optional profile information. About ROTORIS ROTORIS is a design-led watch house co-founded by Aakash Anand and Prerna Gupta. Its five collections are: Astonia, Manifesta, Monarch, Arvion and Auriqua. Inside the Manifesta is a single-stone dial and an exposed automatic movement. Each collection is based on a chosen movement, and each timepiece is released as a numbered edition with a published run size. ROTORIS Registry provides access to timepieces. ROTORIS also operates ROTORIS House, now open, and ROTORIS Room, a series of long-form conversations alongside the watches.

Editions in all five collections are listed on rotoris.com. Media contact: Shriya 9953958644 (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)